The University Interscholastic League announced changes to its playoff and state championship schedules due to inclement weather.
The girls basketball state championship games have been moved to March 5-6 to March 10-11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The boys basketball state championship games are still set for March 12-13.
The UIL also announced that playoff round certification deadlines have been adjusted to allow for all playoff games to be played but that some teams may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.
The girls state swimming and diving championships were originally scheduled to begin Friday in San Antonio but have been moved to March 1-2 at Northeast ISD’s Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium.
The boys state swimming and diving championships are still set for Feb. 26-27 at the same location.