Taylor Tucker, a 2011 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, has been named an assistant men’s basketball coach at Des Moines Area Community College.
Following a standout career with the Red Raiders, where he was the team’s offensive MVP, an Azalea Orthopedics All-Star selection and set the school record for consecutive free throws made with 31 as a senior, Tucker went to UT Tyler.
Tucker then transferred to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. He and the Tigers advanced to the NAIA Division II National Tournament in two seasons.
Tucker spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was a part of back-to-back Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships. In 2021, Northern State (19-2) advanced to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State.
Before going to Northern State, Tucker was an assistant coach at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, where the Scots won a conference title during the 2017-18 season.
DMACC went 21-5 last season and advanced won the NJCAA Division II national championship. The Bears compete in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in NJCAA Region 11.
Tucker and his wife, Maddie, live in Boone, Iowa.