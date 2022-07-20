For Tyler's Sidney Robertson and Hallsville's Kinley Pessel playing golf has meant seeing the country.
The two East Texans have been selected to compete the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO, announced.
The nationally televised event will bring teens from First Tee chapters across the nation to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA Tour Champions tournament on Sept. 20-25 in Pebble Beach, California.
Play will be conducted on Friday and Saturday, where 23 golfers compete in the 36-hole tournament.
Robertson has participated in the first two First Tee National Championships — 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina and 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. She is a two-time TAPPS 4A state tournament champion. She will be a junior at All Saints Episcopal School in the fall.
Robertson has been involved with First Tee — Greater Tyler for 10 years. She is an ace participant and a Junior advisory committee member.
For Pessel, she has participated in the last two UIL Class 5A State Golf Tournaments in the Austin area. She will be a junior at Hallsville High School in the fall.
Each participant was first selected by their local chapter for being an outstanding participant and achieving milestones in the program, First Tee — Greater Tyler program director Starlia Skinner said.
She added they had to complete a series of questions from First Tee headquarters, and a panel of judges from around the First Tee Network read them, and they were scored on their responses.
"When participants start applying for national opportunities, this is good practice for college applications in the future," Skinner said. "The questions make them think outside of the box about how they are as a person, what they want to achieve, and their long-term goals. First Tee is about more than just golf. We are building the next generation of game changers. Sidney is one of our outstanding participants as she gives back to the younger participant when coaching.
"Pebble Beach has been a goal for her for many years. Last year she applied and did not make it. She was devastated because many of her friends did, but she is excited to be making the trip and ready to make new friends this year.”
The 19th edition of the annual event will be televised on Golf Channel.
Throughout the week, the teens apply their character strengths and the life skills learned from First Tee programs during the one-of-a-kind event where they are paired with a PGA Tour Champions player and amateurs from the business world. Ranging in ages from 14 to 18, the First Tee participants compete for the Pro-Junior Team title. The teens represent 52 First Tee chapters from across the country and — for the second year in a row — a participant from First Tee — Morocco will be in the field.
This year’s field of PGA Tour Champions players will feature World Golf Hall of Fame Members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh, as well as three-time PURE Insurance Championship winners Kirk Triplett and KJ Choi, who will defend his title.
Four-time Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood serves as chairman of the PURE Insurance Championship.