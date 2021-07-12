A couple of players with local ties were taken in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Parker Bates, a Tyler Lee graduate and All-America at Louisiana Tech, was selected in the ninth round by the Kansas City Royals. The centerfielder was the 259th overall pick.
Taylor Broadway, a former Tyler Junior College and Mississippi standout, was picked in the sixth round by the Chicago White Sox. The pitcher was the 185th overall pick.
Bates started 201 consecutive games for the Diamond Dogs to close out his career, finishing with a program-record 226 games played in a LA Tech uniform. He broke the previous record for games played in a Tech uniform in the C-USA title game against Old Dominion, where he posted a 3-for-4 day at the plate with three RBI, a home run and a walk.
Offensively, he posted a .309 career batting average with 169 runs scored, 243 hits, 32 home runs, 49 doubles, six triples and a program-record 45 HBPs. In the outfield, he committed just two errors over five seasons and 226 games. Bates did not commit an error in his final 79 games, which included all 62 games in 2021 and all 17 contests in 2020.
“I’m just so thankful for so many things and for so many people,” Bates said. “First off, I can’t thank the Lord enough for His goodness and guiding my life along this path.
“I wouldn’t be where I am at without my family, they are my rock and my strongest support system through everything. Also, I can’t thank Louisiana Tech and all the coaches along the way for developing me into the man and player I am today. I’m so thankful for all my friends and family and for all their support as well as all the Bulldog Baseball fans who supported me for five years! I’m proud to be a Bulldog at this moment, and I’m excited for the opportunity to one day bring a championship to Kansas City.”
Broadway earned All-America honors from Baseball America and NCBWA as he finished with a 4-3 record and a 3.44 ERA in addition to his 16 saves and posted a 2.51 ERA over his 29 relief appearances. The Rebels’ unquestioned go-to reliever struck out 66 batters and walked just nine this season. His 30 total pitching appearances are tied for the second-most in a single season in program history.
The senior out of Cypress set a program record with 16 saves in 2021, three more than any other single-season effort in program history. His 16 saves this season alone tied him for eighth on the Ole Miss career saves chart.
---
TEXAS RANGERS 2021 DRAFT PICKS
Rangers draft picks through Round 10 with overall pick number in parentheses:
1 (2), Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt
2 (38), Aaron Zavala, OF, Oregon
3 (73), Cameron Cauley, SS, Barbers Hill HS (Texas)
4 (103), Ian Moller, C, Walhert (Iowa) HS
5 (134), Mitch Bratt, LHP, Georgia Premiere Academy (Statesboro, Ga.)
6 (164), Chase Lee, RHP, Alabama
7 (194), Bradford Webb, RHP, Virginia Commonwealth
8 (224), Larson Kindreich, LHP, Biola University
9 (254), Liam Hicks, C, Arkanas State
10 (284), C.J. Widger, LHP, Rowan College (Gloucester County, N.J.)