Shedeur Sanders shares a connection with the Tyler Rose himself, Earl Campbell.
Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, was born in Tyler, just as the legendary Campbell.
Now, the younger Sanders has another bond with the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner.
On Wednesday, Sanders, the Colorado quarterback, was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler Executive Director, announced.
Sanders was 38-for-47 for a school record 510 yards and four touchdowns passes in a 45-42 victory over No. 17 TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.
The junior set nine school records including most passing yards in a game with best completion percentage and QB rating for 40-plus passing attempts in CU history.
Sanders is the first FBS player with 500-plus passing yards in his FBS debut, records kept since 1996. It is also the most yards in an FBS debut for a Pac-12 school all-time.
The Addison Trinity Christian School graduate was pumped after the upset.
“A lot of you didn’t believe in us,” Shedeur Sanders said after the win over the Horned Frogs. “It’s crazy because you just got to understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad, everywhere he went, he was a winner. Every game, every opportunity, he took advantage of.”
Shedeur Sanders tossed the game-winner — a 46-yard catch-and-run by true freshman Dylan Edwards with 4:25 left on fourth-and-2.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year Division I Texas college.
Honorable Mention Week 1
Sedrick Alexander, freshman running back, Vanderbilt
Hometown: Austin
High School: LBJ
Rushing: 12 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs
Vanderbilt defeated Alabama A&M, 47-13, in Nashville, Tennessee
TJ Finley, redshirt sophomore quarterback, Texas State
Hometown: Ponchatoula, Louisiana
High School: Ponchatoula
Passing: 22 of 30, 298 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 18 yards, TD
Texas State defeated Baylor, 42-31, in Waco
Jalen Mayden, senior quarterback, San Diego State
Hometown: Garland
High School: Sachse
Passing: 13 of 19, 85 yards
Rushing: 8 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs
San Diego State defeated Idaho State, 36-28, in San Diego
Jalen Milroe, redshirt sophomore quarterback, Alabama
Hometown: Katy
High School: Tompkins
Passing: 13 of 18, 194 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 7 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs
Alabama defeated Middle Tennessee, 56-7, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Evan Stewart, sophomore wide receiver, Texas A&M
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
High School: Frisco Liberty
Receiving: 8 catches, 115 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated New Mexico, 52-10, in College Station
J.Michael Sturdivant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver, UCLA
Hometown: Highland Village
High School: Flower Mound Marcus
Receiving: 5 catches, 136 yards, TD
UCLA defeated Coastal Carolina, 27-13, in Pasadena, California
Noah Thomas, sophomore wide receiver, Texas A&M
Hometown: Pearland
High School: Clear Springs
Receiving: 6 catches, 74 yards, 3 TDs
Texas A&M defeated New Mexico, 52-10, in College Station
Cameron Ward, junior quarterback, Washington State
Hometown: West Columbia
High School: Columbia
Passing: 37 of 49, 451 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 13 carries, 40 yards, TD
Washington State defeated Colorado State, 50-24, in Fort Collins, Colorado
Tahj Washington, senior wide receiver, USC
Hometown: Marshall
High School: Marshall
Receptions: 3 catches, 75 yards, 2 TDs
Southern California defeated Nevada, 66-14, in Los Angeles
Connor Weigman, sophomore quarterback, Texas A&M
Hometown: Cypress
High School: Bridgeland
Passing: 18 of 23, 236 yards, 5 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 22 yards
Texas A&M defeated New Mexico, 52-10, in College Station
Jacob Zeno, redshirt junior quarterback, UAB
Hometown: San Antonio
High School: John Jay
Passing: 38 of 41, 291 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 31 yards
Alabama-Birmingham defeated North Carolina A&T, 35-6, in Birmingham, Alabama