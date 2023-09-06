Shedeur Sanders shares a connection with the Tyler Rose himself, Earl Campbell.

Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, was born in Tyler, just as the legendary Campbell.

Now, the younger Sanders has another bond with the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner.

On Wednesday, Sanders, the Colorado quarterback, was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler Executive Director, announced.

Sanders was 38-for-47 for a school record 510 yards and four touchdowns passes in a 45-42 victory over No. 17 TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.

The junior set nine school records including most passing yards in a game with best completion percentage and QB rating for 40-plus passing attempts in CU history.

Sanders is the first FBS player with 500-plus passing yards in his FBS debut, records kept since 1996. It is also the most yards in an FBS debut for a Pac-12 school all-time.

The Addison Trinity Christian School graduate was pumped after the upset.

“A lot of you didn’t believe in us,” Shedeur Sanders said after the win over the Horned Frogs. “It’s crazy because you just got to understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad, everywhere he went, he was a winner. Every game, every opportunity, he took advantage of.”

Shedeur Sanders tossed the game-winner — a 46-yard catch-and-run by true freshman Dylan Edwards with 4:25 left on fourth-and-2.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year Division I Texas college.

Honorable Mention Week 1

Sedrick Alexander, freshman running back, Vanderbilt

Hometown: Austin

High School: LBJ

Rushing: 12 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs

Vanderbilt defeated Alabama A&M, 47-13, in Nashville, Tennessee

TJ Finley, redshirt sophomore quarterback, Texas State

Hometown: Ponchatoula, Louisiana

High School: Ponchatoula

Passing: 22 of 30, 298 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 6 carries, 18 yards, TD

Texas State defeated Baylor, 42-31, in Waco

Jalen Mayden, senior quarterback, San Diego State

Hometown: Garland

High School: Sachse

Passing: 13 of 19, 85 yards

Rushing: 8 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs

San Diego State defeated Idaho State, 36-28, in San Diego

Jalen Milroe, redshirt sophomore quarterback, Alabama

Hometown: Katy

High School: Tompkins

Passing: 13 of 18, 194 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 7 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs

Alabama defeated Middle Tennessee, 56-7, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Evan Stewart, sophomore wide receiver, Texas A&M

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

High School: Frisco Liberty

Receiving: 8 catches, 115 yards, 2 TDs

Texas A&M defeated New Mexico, 52-10, in College Station

J.Michael Sturdivant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver, UCLA

Hometown: Highland Village

High School: Flower Mound Marcus

Receiving: 5 catches, 136 yards, TD

UCLA defeated Coastal Carolina, 27-13, in Pasadena, California

Noah Thomas, sophomore wide receiver, Texas A&M

Hometown: Pearland

High School: Clear Springs

Receiving: 6 catches, 74 yards, 3 TDs

Texas A&M defeated New Mexico, 52-10, in College Station

Cameron Ward, junior quarterback, Washington State

Hometown: West Columbia

High School: Columbia

Passing: 37 of 49, 451 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 13 carries, 40 yards, TD

Washington State defeated Colorado State, 50-24, in Fort Collins, Colorado

Tahj Washington, senior wide receiver, USC

Hometown: Marshall

High School: Marshall

Receptions: 3 catches, 75 yards, 2 TDs

Southern California defeated Nevada, 66-14, in Los Angeles

Connor Weigman, sophomore quarterback, Texas A&M

Hometown: Cypress

High School: Bridgeland

Passing: 18 of 23, 236 yards, 5 TDs

Rushing: 3 carries, 22 yards

Texas A&M defeated New Mexico, 52-10, in College Station

Jacob Zeno, redshirt junior quarterback, UAB

Hometown: San Antonio

High School: John Jay

Passing: 38 of 41, 291 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 5 carries, 31 yards

Alabama-Birmingham defeated North Carolina A&T, 35-6, in Birmingham, Alabama

