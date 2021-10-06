McConnell
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Sydney McConnell, of Tyler, won medalist honors at the Tempest Intercollegiate on Tuesday at The Tempest Club in Gladewater.

 Courtesy

Tylerite Sydney McConnell was back in the East Texas area earlier in the week and came through with medalist honors in the Tempest Intercollegiate at Gladewater's The Tempest Club. 

McConnell, a Tyler Lee graduate, helped her University of Mary Hardin-Baylor golf team capture the team championship.

The sophomore recorded rounds of 70-74  for an even-par 144 to win by six strokes.  She was also named the American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week. Her even-par score was the best round in Tempest Intercollegiate history by seven strokes. She had an eagle, four birdies and 27 pars at the tourney.

The Cru (302-305—607) won the tourney by 30 strokes. California Lutheran University finished second at plus 68 while Concordia University-Texas was third at plus 76. Other teams were East Texas Baptist (plus 79), Barton County (Kansas) (plus 90), Hardin-Simmons (plus 131), University of Dallas (plus 135) and Howard Payne (plus 249)/

UMHB returns to action Oct. 17-19 at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at Baytowne GC in Destin, Florida .

 
 

