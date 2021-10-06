Tylerite Sydney McConnell was back in the East Texas area earlier in the week and came through with medalist honors in the Tempest Intercollegiate at Gladewater's The Tempest Club.
McConnell, a Tyler Lee graduate, helped her University of Mary Hardin-Baylor golf team capture the team championship.
The sophomore recorded rounds of 70-74 for an even-par 144 to win by six strokes. She was also named the American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week. Her even-par score was the best round in Tempest Intercollegiate history by seven strokes. She had an eagle, four birdies and 27 pars at the tourney.
The Cru (302-305—607) won the tourney by 30 strokes. California Lutheran University finished second at plus 68 while Concordia University-Texas was third at plus 76. Other teams were East Texas Baptist (plus 79), Barton County (Kansas) (plus 90), Hardin-Simmons (plus 131), University of Dallas (plus 135) and Howard Payne (plus 249)/
UMHB returns to action Oct. 17-19 at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at Baytowne GC in Destin, Florida .