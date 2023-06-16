Tyler’s Marquis Gray is one of four East Texans nominated for the Great American Conference’s Male Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
Gray, who graduated from Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy), plays football for Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Gray was named an All-American by the Associated Press, AFCA and D2CCA. He set school single-season records for receiving yards (1,464), receiving touchdowns (17) and receptions (79). He caught a touchdown in all 11 regular-season games.
Other East Texans up for the honor are Tatum’s Dakarai Bush (Harding University track and field), Texarkana’s TJ Cole (Ouachita Baptist University football) and Pittsburg’s Brett McGee (Southern Arkansas University baseball).
Bush was the NCAA national champion in the 400-meter dash. He was the first Harding athlete to qualify for three events at the NCAA Championships. Bush was the GAC Championship MVP, winning three individual events and ran on a winning relay team.
Cole, who went to Pleasant Grove High School, was a Harlon Hill Award finalist, finishing fifth. He was a consensus All-American. Cole ran for a Ouachita single-season record 1,672 yards and set a school career touchdown record with 49.
McGee set GAC and Southern Arkansas career records for home runs (58). He finished with 205 career walks, the second most in NCAA Division II history. He was a three-time All-GAC first-team selection.
Also up for the award are Jesus Zizumbo (Arkansas Tech University football), Mason Philley (University of Arkansas at Monticello baseball), Devon Roush (East Central University football), Lamar Taylor (Henderson State University swimming), Malik Parsons (Northwestern Oklahoma State University basketball), Alex Schroeder (Oklahoma Baptist University baseball), Gage Porter (Southern Nazarene University football) and Kamden Gipson (Southwestern Oklahoma State University basketball).
The winner will be announced during the first week of July.