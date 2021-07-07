Luke Loggins, of Tyler, and Ken Sampson, of Diana, have earned berths in the 38th Texas Mid-Amateur Tournament during a qualifying tournament on Wednesday at Crown Colony Country Club.
Sampson finished second with a 2-over 74 with Loggins carding a 3-over 75 for third in the East 1 Texas Mid-Am Qualifier in Lufkin.
The Woodlands' Kyle Maxwell won the tourney with a 1-over 73.
The 38th Texas Mid-Amateur is scheduled for Sept. 10-12 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley.
First alternate is Thomas Cruickshank of Richmond (76) and Kyle Allen of Timpson (78). Other area players competing were Lufkin's Josh Lewis (80), and Tyler's Adam Renfroe (80) and Cody Anderson (83).
The East 2 Qualifying Tournament is scheduled for July 29 at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard.
Ryan O’Rear, of Leander, is the defending champion.
Entries are open to male amateur golfers who reside in the state of Texas, age 25 or older as of the first round of tournament play, with a WHS Handicap Index of 8.4 or less.