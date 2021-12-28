Kristee Porter, one of the all-time great athletes to attend Tyler schools, has been named the volleyball coach at The University of North Texas, Wren Baker, UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced.
“It’s an exciting time for me and my family to serve as the next head coach at the University of North Texas,” said Porter, an all-state volleyball player at John Tyler High School who later played at UCLA. “I want to thank Wren Baker and the North Texas family for entrusting me with the future of this unbelievable program. This feels like a homecoming for me as a product of East Texas and I am looking forward to the future of UNT volleyball and continuing the rich tradition of our university and making our community proud.”
She was also a standout athlete in basketball and track and field at JT before heading to UCLA. She was an inaugural inductee into the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. Porter won the state triple jump while at JT in 1997.
Porter served as head coach at Tyler Lee High School from 2017-18. She also had head coaching stints at Navarro College (2009-11) and Henderson State (2015-16), as well as time as an assistant coach at Colorado (2012).
She comes to Denton after two years at McNeese State.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kristee Porter as the next coach of UNT volleyball,” Baker said. “From our first meeting, our committee was confident that Coach Porter was the right person to lead our volleyball program to the next level. She is a Texas native, a former three-time All-American at UCLA and has a strong pedigree as both a coach and recruiter. She is equally committed to the development of our student-athletes both on and off the court. We look forward to Coach Porter’s arrival in Denton.”
In two seasons at McNeese State, Porter led the Cowgirls to a 23-18 record overall including the COVID shortened 2020-21 season. In 2021, she guided her team to a 18-11 mark and a trip to McNeese’s first conference championship match since 1999. The 18 wins was the most for the program since 2017 and a third-place regular season finish was the highest since 2006.
Additionally, McNeese volleyball placed three players on the 2021 All-Southland Conference teams for the first time since 2015. Freshman outside hitter Aryn Johnson was named to the second team while opposites Kendall Glueck and sophomore Macee Krpec were third team selections.
Porter began her coaching career serving as head coach at Navarro College in Corsicana, from 2009-12. She guided Navarro to three-straight winning seasons while appearing in the NJCAA postseason tournament each year. She also coached the Texas Image Volleyball Club’s 15’s Mizuno Elite team in Dallas.
Porter became an assistant coach at Colorado in 2012 and was responsible for assisting in the daily operations of the volleyball program including recruiting, training, communication with prospects, travel, and game preparation.
As a player, Porter was a four-time All-American (two-time AVCA and two-time Volleyball Magazine) at UCLA, and was named the Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year in 2000. She was also a star on the basketball court and in track and field and was inducted into the UCLA Hall of Fame for all three sports.
One of the best athletes in the storied history at Westwood, Porter earned a bachelor’s degree in history from UCLA in 2009.
After college, she became a member of the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team from 2001-04. She also played professional volleyball internationally from 2001-10 in Puerto Rico and Spain where she won five league titles and two MVP awards.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS