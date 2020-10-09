The Houston Cougars finally got to play their football opener and Tylerites played a big part in the Cougars' 49-31 win over Tulane on Thursday in Houston.
Former John Tyler standouts Braylon Jones, a senior who started at right guard, and Ke'Andre Street, a redshirt freshman who hauled in a 23-yard touchdown reception, came through for the Cougars. Other Lions — junior wide receiver Bryson Smith (1 catch, 6 yards) and sophomore tight end Dekalen Goodson —also saw action.
In other highlights saw Marquez Stevenson snag a 41-yard touchdown reception and return a kickoff 97-yards for a TD.
Houston (1-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) played its first game 53 days after the start of fall camp due to three games being called off due to opponents' COVID-19 problems.
Clayton Tune was 20-of-33 passing for 319 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston. He also had one rushing score, and Stevenson caught five passes for 118 yards. The Cougars turned it over five times, four coming in the first half.
Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt made his first career start for Tulane (2-2, 0-2). He passed for 141 yards and one touchdown.
Tulane's defense scored on two of Houston's opening three drives. Macon Clark intercepted the fourth pass of the game and returned it 64 yards to open the scoring, and Jeffery Johnson recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 14-7. The Green Wave led 24-21 at halftime despite being outgained 268-102.
Street's TD reception brought the Cougars within 24-21 with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter.
Houston is scheduled to play BYU at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 in Houston. Tulane is scheduled to host SMU on the same night in New Orleans. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.