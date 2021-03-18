As a Tyler High School junior, Jaydyn Martin picked up powerlifting.
Her season was cut short last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has more than made up for the lost season with a sensation 2021.
Martin earned a berth in the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Assocation state meet this weekend in Corpus Christi.
The Lady Lion placed third at regionals on Feb. 28 at Whitehouse High School. Martin, however, was the top Class 5A large school finisher.
At regionals, she had a total of 830 pounds (370 squat,150 benchpress, 310 deadlift).
The state meet is scheduled for the Bank America Center. The Class 5A Large School's weigh-ins are scheduled between 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Saturday with competition beginning about 2:30 p.m.
"I am really excited about competing in the state meet," said Martin, who plans to attend Prairie View A&M University to major in criminal justice. "My goal is to place and to beat my personal record in the squat (370)."
Martin said she started lifting as a junior.
"My friends were involved and I thought it would be fun to try it out," said Martin, whose coach is Keith Guthrie, the former football all-state player for the Lions and later starred in college and the NFL.