Tyler High linebacker Jacob Villela has high energy on the gridiron and he brings that same passion to the classroom.
Villela had 11 tackles in the Lions’ 24-10 loss to Texas High on Friday in Texarkana. That led THS, which held down the high-scoring Tigers.
“We had a pretty good game,” Villela said. “We have to figure our rhythm —our rotation on defense. Once we get that going, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”
Last year the Lions gave up 41 points to Texas High and this year the Tigers scored 14 points in the first quarter, but Tyler settled down, giving up one TD in the second quarter and three points in the second half. The unit stopped the Tigers three times from the three before forcing a field goal in the third quarter.
“We have a lot of returners; experience matters,” Villela said. “We get our reads faster. We get to our (spots) faster. Each year we are getting better.”
The 6-0, 205-pounder is not big in stature but looms large on the field.
Villela said his favorite player is former Clemson linebacker and current Arizona Cardinal Isiah Simmons, who won the Dick Butkus Award in 2019.
“I’m like him. I am not the biggest or the fastest out there, but I try be smart and use my technique to be in the right place,” said Villela, noting Simmons’ style of play.
The Tyler senior also excels in school, ranking in the top 10% of his class. He is currently ranked No. 23 in the Class of 2022. He loves math and looks forward to attending college.
“I am talking to some colleges about football, but if that doesn’t work out I will probably head to UT Tyler,” said Villela, who is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. “I would like to get into the nursing program. I have a lot of my basics out of the way.”
He already has college credits, plus he is taking forensic science, along with a pharmaceutical class that once completed Villela will have his pharmacy tech certificate.
“I would some day like to go into the health field, most likely nursing,” Villela said. “I love helping people.”
It is no surprise Villela wants to go into health care as he is noted for helping his fellow linebackers with their technique as well as making sure his fellow classmates stay up in the various studies.
Villela and his Lions take on crosstown rival Tyler Legacy on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field. The Lions are the home team.
Although it is not a district game, Villela said the Lions take great pride in going up against the Red Raiders.
“It’s an exciting game,” Villela said of 1-0 Legacy. “We are going down there and take care of business.
“(Red Raiders) are a solid team. They are a good team. ... It’s going to be a good game.”
LIONS TALES: Tyler junior wide receiver/defensive back Montrell Wade continues to attract attention from colleges. He made a spectacular TD catch against Texas High, leaping high for a 36-yard TD reception from QB Eli Holt. On Wednesday, many college recruiters drove up to Lion Lane to visit. Among the schools on campus were Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Rice, Houston, Iowa State, UTSA, Marshall and Cincinnati.
GAME CHANGES
Some area games that have been canceled due to COVID-19 include: Texas High vs. Arkansas High; Grand Saline vs. Palmer; Groveton vs. Trinity; Pineland West Sabine vs. San Augustine; Bullard Brook Hill vs. Garrison; Newton vs. Diboll; Gladewater vs. Longview Spring Hill; Cushing vs. Deweyville; Celeste vs. Cumby; Timpson vs. Alto; Waskom vs. Brookshire Royal; Mesquite Horn vs. Highland Park; Emory Rains vs. Edgewood; and Prairiland vs. Tom Bean. Some rescheduled games for Friday include: Brook Hill at Spring Hill; Beaumont Kelly vs. San Augustine; Waskom vs. Timpson; Dallas Carter vs. Cleburne; Flower Mound vs. Highland Park; and Edgewood vs. Prairiland.