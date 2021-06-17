The 112th Texas Amateur is being held in West Texas, but a couple of golfers from East Texas are atop the leaderboard.
Tylerites Clay Hodge and Aaron Hickman are the leaders after the first round on Thursday at Midland Country Club.
The two Rose City buddies sizzled on the course as the temperature reached the mid-90s in the afternoon.
Hodge, the former Grace Community School and Texas A&M University linkster, carded a bogey-free 8-under 64, while Hickman was two shots back at 66.
“I just hit the ball really well,” said Hodge, who won the 2013 Texas Mid-Amateur at Cordillera Ranch in Boerne. “Honestly, I had not been coming into this championship, but I did today.”
Hodge hit all 18 greens at Midland Country Club in regulation. He made an eagle from the fairway on the par-4 18th – his ninth hole of the day – after he dunked a wedge from 145 yards.
“I was a little in between clubs,” he said. “I took the shorter one and hit it hard. It was right online, and I was yelling at it to get to the hole. It barely made it to the hole and fell in.”
The 36-year-old Hodge tied for third place in the 2015 Texas Mid-Amateur at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. Hodge also was part of the 2009-10 Aggie national championship team.
Hickman, a 43-year-old TGA Director who was the 2011 and ’16 North Texas Player of the Year, got off to a hot start in the relatively cool West Texas morning air. The former Palestine School and TCU golfer one-putted his first six holes and birdied three of them to make the turn at 4-under par. Hickman got it to 7-under after consecutive birdies on his 13th and 14th holes, but he gave one back with a three-putt bogey on his 17th hole.
“I got all the par 5s,” said Hickman, who just won by five strokes over Hodge on Sunday in the Men’s Club Golf Championship at Willow Brook Country Club. “I birdied all the par 5s. That’s a good way to get it going. I kept the ball in front of me and played pretty well.”
Four players share third place at 4-under 68. That group includes JT Pittman, the 2020 North Texas Player of the Year and a sophomore at Midland College, Wyatt Koricanek from New Braunfels, Leander’s Ryan O’Rear, winner of the 2020 Texas Mid-Amateur at Oak Hills Country Club, and San Antonio’s Andres Acevedo.
Defending champion Trey Bosco, a Baylor sophomore from Austin, is tied for seventh place at 3-under 69.
Thirty players finished in red numbers on the stern 7,373-yard, par-72 setup. The stroke average in Round 1 was 75.27. The par 3s were among the toughest holes on the day, especially the 209-yard third. It proved the most difficult hole of the day with a stroke average of 3.41. Twelve players made double bogey on the third hole. Much of the field got a shot back on the 551-yard, par-5 12th. There were 50 birdies on the hole, which yielded a 4.87 stroke average.
The second round of the 72-hole event is scheduled for Friday. Both Hodge and Hickman are scheduled to play in the afternoon on Friday.
Austyn Reily, of Pottsboro, carded a 2-under 70 and the University of Houston sophomore is tied for 14th. Joshua German, of Gun Barrel City, is tied with 91st after a 5-over 77. German is a recent graduate of Mabank High School and will be a freshman in the fall at Sam Houston State University. Tyler’s Luke Loggins carded a 6-over 78 and is tied for 101st. Trip Hobson of Crockett also shot a 78.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS