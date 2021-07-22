Defending champion Aaron Hickman of Tyler fired a 1-over 72 during the stroke play qualifying round on Thursday in the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play Tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
Hickman tied for 12th but is the No. 14 seed entering Friday's Round of 32 match play. He is scheduled to play No. 19 Arthur Sellinger of Roanoke. Sellinger also carded a 72 on the 7,074-yard course.
Christopher Wheeler, of Addison, is the top seed after a 6-under 65. He was followed by the Dallas pair of Drew Evans (67) and Johnny Begzos (68).
There was a playoff at 3-over 74 for the 32nd position in Match Play. The one-hole playoff saw five players vying for one spot with Clayton Rodriguez of San Antonio making a birdie on the first play-off hole to clinch the 32nd seed. Others with 74s were Bryan Mitchell of Katy, Barrett Sandefur of Austin, Clarke Kincaid of The Trophy Club and Kevin Thompson of Irving.
Wheeler is scheduled to play Rodriguez with No. 2 seed Evans meeting No. 31 Robby Cohenour of Dallas and No. 3 Begzos taking on No. 30 Sean Heidrick of McKinney.
There will be two matches on Friday. The winner of Hickman vs. Sellinger is scheduled to play the winner of the match between Begzos and Heidrick.