Oral Roberts has been one of the shining stories of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Only the second 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16, the Golden Eagles have knocked off Ohio State and Florida to reach this point for the first time since 1974.
On the sidelines for Oral Roberts is Tyler’s Dave Nedbalek, who like the Golden Eagles, has had an improbable run to the NCAA Tournament, much less the Sweet 16.
THE JOURNEY
Nedbalek is a 2009 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy). He then went to play basketball at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Nedbalek said he played his first year and then banged up his knee. That led Nedbalek to pursue coaching.
Despite being just a year removed from high school, Nedbalek was named the athletic director and head basketball coach at King’s Academy Christian School in Tyler.
Nedbalek spent six years at King’s Academy before eventually landing on the men’s basketball coaching staff at the University of Texas at Tyler. Following the 2018-19 season, UT Tyler head men’s Jamon Copeland resigned.
Nedbalek stayed on the staff through the coaching transition as the Patriots hired Louis Wilson. Nedbalek then shifted over to the women’s basketball program for one season.
“When we had our staff transition at UT Tyler, I recognized I was serious about finishing school,” Nedbalek said. “I finished my undergrad, and I wanted to get my masters out of the way so I could be a head coach one day. Once I finished my degree, I started reaching out to people I knew.”
One of the first people Nedbalek said he reached out to was Oral Roberts assistant coach Sam Patterson.
“I recruited Max (Abmas) my last year at UT Tyler, so Coach Patterson and I saw each other a lot that year,” Nedbalek said. “I got to know him, and we built a relationship. He’s a sharp basketball mind and offensive oriented, which is my calling card, so I always enjoyed being able to chop it up with him and talk offense.
“Everything was up in the air with COVID. Some schools didn’t know if they were going to have a basketball season or if the university would close. They offered me the position, and I did my research on the school. Everything I heard was incredible, and my experience has validated that. I am grateful to Coach (Paul) Mills for giving me the opportunity to serve the ORU program.”
Nedbalek and his wife, Nikki, made the move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, so he could continue his journey.
A MARCH TO REMEMBER
Oral Roberts entered the Summit League Tournament as the fourth-place team in the conference.
To have a chance at advancing to the NCAA Tournament, the Golden Eagles knew they would have to get through a trio of schools from the Dakotas.
Oral Roberts knocked off North Dakota and South Dakota State to move to the conference title game. The Golden Eagles then punched their ticket to the “Big Dance” with a 75-72 win over North Dakota State.
As a 15-seed, an extended run in the tournament isn’t expected. But Oral Roberts had different plans.
The Golden Eagles busted brackets with another 75-72 win, this time in overtime against one the No. 7 team in the country, Ohio State.
That’s when most of the country was formally introduced to Abmas and Kevin Obanor.
Abmas — the nation’s leading scorer at 24.5 points per game — had 29 points. Obanor had 30 points and 11 rebounds. They each hit five 3-pointers.
Against Florida in the second round, the Golden Eagles trailed by double digits with 9:48 left in the game. Oral Roberts went on to win 81-78 to advance to the Sweet 16 behind 28 points and 11 rebounds from Obanor and 26 points and seven assists from Abmas.
“I’m most excited for the world to get to see these guys on a national stage,” Nedbalek said. “It is a special locker room that’s dealt with a lot this year. They’ve endured hit after hit and just grown tighter and continued to push forward. This is a resilient group. I will say this, I wouldn’t bet against this group to lose many games.”
UP NEXT
Oral Roberts will take on No. 10 Arkansas — a 3-seed — at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on TBS. It will be a rematch of a game on Dec. 20, 2020, which Arkansas won 79-65.
As a graduate assistant, Nedbalek said his primary responsibilities are to assist with opponent scouting and player development with post players.
Nedbalek said he teams up with assistant coach Solomon Bozeman on the opponent scouting. He said they had the Florida game and they also have the Arkansas game.
Having played Arkansas already this season, Nedbalek said the prior meeting can be used as a guide.
“The personnel is pretty much similar,” he said. “Around this time of year, everyone tightens up the rotation, so we also have to dive into more recent games and put together a gameplan that fits our needs.”
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Elite Eight to face either Baylor or Villanova. Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills was on the Baylor staff from 2003-17 before taking the job at ORU.