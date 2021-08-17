After the Dallas Cowboys trimmed their roster to 85 players, Tylerite Braylon Jones remains on the roster.
Jones, a former star at John Tyler High School and the University of Houston, has been playing guard and center in the first two Cowboys' preseason games.
Three of the five players cut were injured, including 2020 fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson. The cornerback suffered a toe injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.
The Cowboys also placed fullback Sewo Olonilua (neck) on injured reserve as well. NFL rules state that players that go on injured reserve before the start of the season are not eligible for return at any point this year.
The Cowboys also placed rookie linebacker Anthony Hines on the waived/injured list, and outright released cornerback Kyron Brown and wide receiver Brennan Eagles, the former Texas wide receiver.
The Cowboys will host Houston on Saturday before next Tuesday's cut down to 80 players.