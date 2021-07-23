Defending champion Aaron Hickman of Tyler captured two matches on Friday in the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
Hickman, the No. 14 seed, won his first match of the day over Arthur Sellinger of Roanoke, 4 & 3. The former Palestine High School and TCU golfer then defeated No. 3 seed Johnny Begzos of Dallas, 1 up.
Hickman is scheduled to play Houston's Padden Nelson, who won over Daniel Depasquale in a 21-hole match, in the quarterfinals at 7:57 a.m. on Saturday.
Other quarterfinals have No. 1 Christopher Wheeler, Addison, vs. No. 8 John Derrick, Waco, 7:30 a.m.; No. 29 and two-time champion Colby Harwell, San Antonio, vs. No. 5 Coy Breen, San Antonio, 7:39 a.m.; and No. 15 Gary Ezmerlian, Fort Worth, vs. No. 10 Andrew Lawson, Dallas, 7:48 a.m.
The semifinals are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. The winner of Wheeler-Derrick will face either Harwell or Breen, while the Hickman-Nelson winner will face tierh Ezmerlian or Lawson.
Harwell won the title in 2017 and 2019, and was runner-up to Hickman last year in Tyler.