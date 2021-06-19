Collegiate standouts Austyn Reily and Jake Doggett share the lead through three rounds at the 112th Texas Amateur at Midland Country Club at 8-under 208.
Reily, of Pottsboro, is a junior at the University of Houston, while Doggett, of Hutto is a fifth-year senior at Midwestern State University.
Doggett won the Lone Star Conference title in May. On Saturday, he shot a 4-under 68, which included a 50-foot eagle putt on hole No. 4. Doggett’s only bogey came on the 18th hole.
Reily shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday, recording a birdie on four straight holes from 13-16.
Paul McNamara shot a 68 on Saturday to move into a tie for third with Blake Parks and Ryan O’Rear, who both shot a 70.
Wyatt Koricanek, who led after the second round, is tied for sixth with Cody Winkler and Shaheen Momin.
Tyler’s Aaron Hickman recorded a 70 on Saturday. He is tied in ninth at 4-under 212 with Alex Clouse, Andres Acevedo and Chris Berzina.
Tyler’s Clay Hodge, who led after the first round, shot a 78 on Saturday to move into a tie for 29th at 1-over 217.
The final round is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.