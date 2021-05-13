LANSING, Mich. — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's golfer Sydney McConnell finished out play with another consistent round on the third day of the NCAA Division III National Women's Golf Championship on Thursday. However, McConnell's tournament ended after three rounds when she missed the cut.
McConnell, a freshman who is a graduate of Tyler Lee, fired a final round 82 to finish the tournament with a 247 (82-83-82). She finished tied for 53rd.
McConnell is just the third UMHB women's golfer to qualify for the NCAA Division III National Championships as an individual. She joined Mackenzie Ralston (2015) and Elizabeth Davis (2016) on that list.
The four-day, 72-hole tournament is being played on a par-72, 5,818-yard layout at Forest Akers Golf Club (West Course) in Lansing, Michigan. The field was cut to the low 15 teams and six individuals not on an advancing team following the completion of Thursday's play.
Carnegie Mellon leads at plus 61, followed by Methodist University (plus 65), George Fox University (plus 71), Williams College (plus 82) and University of Redlands (plus 85). UT Dallas is tied for 14th at plus 130.
Makensie Toole, of George Fox U., leads the medalist race at plus 4, followed by Carnegie Mellon's Alexis Sudjianto (plus 12) and Redlands' Iris Liu (plus 14).