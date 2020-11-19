The Tyler Lady Lions and Whitehouse LadyCats open the Class 5A volleyball playoffs.
Huntsville won District 16-5A, followed by Whitehouse, Lufkin and Tyler.
Bi-district games have Whitehouse meeting Hallsville at 6 p.m. Friday in Hawkins, while Tyler is slated to take on Sulphur Springs at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Grand Saline.
The winner of the Tyler-Sulphur Springs match will play either Joshua or North Forney in area next week. The Whitehouse-Hallsville winner will take on either Highland Park or Corsicana in area.