To get to Austin, area Class 5A athletes must make a detour through Arlington first.
The Class 5A Region II Track & Field Meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Maverick Stadium on The University of Texas at Arlington campus.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the UIL State Track & Field Meet, which is scheduled for May 13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.
The four places at the area meet (District 15-5A and 16-5A) earn berths to regionals.
Tyler's Markell Johnson won gold at both the district and area meets in the 400-meter dash. He clocked in at 49.43 seconds at the area meet in Whitehouse and hopes get one of coveted spots to advance to Austin.
The Tyler relay of Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum and Ashad Walker was second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 41.75, and Key, Wade, Walker and William Dail took second in the 800 relay with a time of one minute and 27.75 seconds. The Lions team of Nicholas Collins, Johnson, Walker and Keyston Wilson will run in the 1600-meter race as well.
Tyler’s Wade and Johnson will also compete in the 200-meter dash, while Key will be in the 100-meter dash. Walker is also in the high jump after placing third in area at 6 feet, 4 inches.
Whitehouse’s Sedgwrick Pitts won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.25 in the area meet. He finished second in the 100 with a time of 10.73 and was on the Wildcats’ 4x100-meter relay team that placed third with Jermod McCoy, Maddax Gray and Dominic Rayford.
Tate Smith of Whitehouse was tops in the pole vault at area (14-0) as was teammate Jaylon Horton in the discus (141-10). Also, McCoy won the triple jump (47-10).
Other Whitehouse entries include Max Clemons (400-meter dash, 800-meter run) and Jaden Starks (300-meter hurdles).
Jacksonville's Aiden Gay is in the shot put after winning the event at area (51-10¾).
Jacksonville Maidens at regionals include Jazmyne White (100-meters, triple jump) and Emily Martinez (3200-meters).