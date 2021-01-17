Tyler and Whitehouse are two of the 10 finalists for the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Community Connector Award, presented by Suddenlink.
Suddenlink in partnership with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football believes in great connectivity and supporting each community it serves and that’s why they’re presenting the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connector School Program presented by Suddenlink, the magazine said.
Go to TexasFootball.com/Suddenlink and fans can vote for their favorites. The winning school receives $2,500. Fans have until Jan. 22 to vote.
Joe Thompson is representing Tyler High School and was recognized for his "hard work, decdication and service to the Tyler community."
“It is a big honor,” Thompson said of learning about the honor. “It was surprising. I love doing this for my family and the Tyler Lions. My wife and family support me and help me. ... I love giving back. We have kids at Tyler High, (Legacy) and All Saints; we have kids all over from the Tyler Lions.”
The Tyler Lions Youth Sports Program is for children from ages 5 to 12 in football and cheerleading.
During the day, Thompson runs his own tire and oil change shop in Tyler. He has been involved in the Tyler Lions program for 19 years.
"It's my passion and also the passion of my wife," Thompson said. We typically have around 200 kids from ages 5 to 12 in our program and we make sure it's run right. We're here to teach them football for sure, but what's really important is teaching them life skills and that starts with getting good grades in school. We stress that grades are much more important than winning football games. If they don't get the grades, I don't care how good they are, they sit. And believe me, that makes an impact."
Thompson's teams have won four straight city championships.
"My wife Rachel and I put a lot of time and energy into this and we're really proud of what we've accomplished," Thompson said. "My whole family has been involved in some way for nearly two decades and it feels great to make a difference and keep these kids out of trouble and headed down the right track."
Thompson also praised the Tyler Lions Youth Sports officers, coaches, team moms and volunteers.
Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said it is important for people like Thompson to help “prepare young people to be great husbands, great fathers, great providers and be a part of the community. This is an honor not only for Joe, but also for the Tyler community and the Lions community.”
Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said, “First I want to thank Joe for his hard work. Very few people give up their time to do this. We need more people like Joe — being a mentor, putting young people on a good path for years to come. We are in desperate need for more people like Joe in our community.”
Tyler principal Claude Lane, along with Suddenlink representatives Mike Petty and Curt Allison, praised Thompson for his investment in the community.
Breakfast of Champions
Whitehouse has also been honored as one of the 10 finalists with its Breakfast of Champions honored. The community connectors include: Chris Little, Shad Coats, Ryan Orlowski and Larry Hamm.
Founded nine years ago by when then offensive coordinator Adam Cook (now WHS ISD athletic director) thought the team extra help from their community, the Breakfast of Champions in Whitehouse has become an important guiding for student athletes for nearly a decade now.
"We do what we do for the love of the kids in this community," Little said. "We certainly feed these kids physically, but we also believe we're feeding them spiritually which is especially gratifying. ... We do it because we love supporting these kids and this school and the entire Whitehouse community."
The program started with football and now includes basketball and baseball.
"We never did this for recognition," Cook said. "We signed on because we saw a need. Some of these young men have absent fathers. Some of these young men just need some direction and the guidance. These fellas help fill that gap and it's very important that they do.
"These four men who run our Breakfast of Champions represent the pillars for our community. Everything in this community is driven through the school at Whitehouse so it only makes sense that the community comes together to help these young men succeed."
Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold said, "They're helping throughout the week, they're helping do a ton on game nights and then they're putting together festivals and bonfires, so the entire community feels connected. Our athletes recognize they're playing for much more than just themselves or their team. They're playing for the entire community."
"We're an all-hands-on-deck community and this is another great example of that," Dr. Chris Moran, Whitehouse ISD Superintendent, said. "We want our kids to walk out of our doors with the life skills to be successful. Faith and family are the foundations of this community and the Breakfast of Champions helps illustrate that this is at the core of everything we do here."
Other finalists include: Craig Kent of Cisco; Larry Hall of Midland Lee; Nicole Fitzgerald of Paris North Lamar; Chelsea Frashure of College Station; Tammy Coffin of Pflugerville Weiss; Jerrod Wittman of Georgetown; Don Muhlbach of Lufkin; and Eric Manto of Prosper.