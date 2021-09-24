Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes says it takes every person on the team for a successful season.
The Lions proved that Friday night as all phases of the game figured in their District 7-5A Division I opening win over McKinney North in Tyler.
Special teams, defensive turnovers and pass rush pressure, along with key offensive strikes lifted the Lions to a 35-18 victory over the Bulldogs on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
With the flashing lights of the 105th East Texas State Fair in the background, the Lions put on a dazzling show of their own in improving to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Bulldogs fall to 1-4 and 0-1.
McKinney North came out on fire, scoring in just four plays that traveled 55 yards after an opening kickoff return of 41 yards by Dajuan Spears.
Jadan Smith, who rushed for 125 yards on 27 carries, scored from the three and Trevor Dutton’s PAT made it 7-0 with just 10:54 on the clock.
But the Lions struck back as sophomore speedster Derrick McFall returned the kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. He started down the left side and then sprinted across the field and cut by the Bulldog defenders and outran the angles near the 50 into the end zone. Saul Perez kicked the extra point and things were tied at 7-7 with just 10:40 on the clock.
Things settled down but the Lions’ constant rush by Jacob Villela and Ka’Darius Tave on North QB Gavin Constantine caused problems for the Bulldogs.
Zachuan Williams and Montrell Wade came through with interceptions for the Lions with Villela getting his eighth sack of the season with Tave recording a sack and a tackle for loss.
Tyler QB Eli Holt hit on 14 of 29 passing attempts for 180 yards, including a 44-yard TD pass to Montrell Wade and a 3-yard TD dash of his own. Holt rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries.
Constantine was 9 of 28 passing for 155 yards with a 24-yard TD pass to Korbin Hendriz in the fourth quarter. His two-point conversion run brought the Bulldogs within 28-18 with 9:18 to go.
However, the Lions’ Jace Sanford pounced on the onside kick attempt.
Tyler had to punt and the Bulldogs marched to the Tyler 21 where they attempted a 38-yard field goal, which was wide right. Earlier Dutton had made a 24-yarder.
McKinney North stopped the Lions again and took over at their own 13. But three incompletions and Tave’s sack of a minus eight yards gave Tyler the ball at the 5.
After a holding call, Jakyron Lacy went over the left side into the end zone for the clinching TD from the 15. He had earlier scored on a 26-yard run in the first quarter that gave the Lions a 14-7 lead.
The Lions have a bye next week before visiting West Mesquite on Oct. 8. McKinney North plays host to West Mesquite on Thursday.
---
Tyler 35, McKinney North 18
McKinney North 7 3 0 8 -- 18
Tyler 14 0 7 14 -- 35
First Quarter
MN — Jadan Smith 3 run (Trevor Dutton kick), 10:54
TYL — Derrick McFall 92 kickoff return (Saul Perez kick), 10:40
TYL — Jakyron Lacy 26 run (Perez kick), 8:16
Second Quarter
MN — FG Dutton 24, 1:28
Third Quarter
TYL — Montrell Wade 44 pass from Eli Holt (Perez kick), 518
Fourth Quarter
TYL — Holt 3 run (Perez kick), 11:29
MN — Korbin Hendrix 24 pass from Gavin Constantine (Constantine run), 9:18
TYL — Lacy 15 run (Perez kick), 1:27
---
MN TYL
First Downs 22 17
Rushes-Yards 46-177 36-190
Passing Yards 159 180
Total Yards 336 370
C-A-I 9-28-2 14-29-0
Punts-Ave 3-28.0 4-39.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 6-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing — McKinney North, Jadan Smith 27-125, Jayden Walker 9-36, Elijah Alexander 3-19, Gavin Constantine 6-8, Team 1-(-11). Tyler, Eli Holt 15-82, JaMichael Cooper 6-51, Jakyron Lacy 5-48, Derrick McFall 6-8, De'Marion Dewberry 4-1.
Passing — McKinney North, Gavin Constantine 9-28-2-159. Tyler, Eli Holt 14-29-0-180.
Receiving — McKinney North, Korbin Hendrix 4-80, Colin Hitchcock 2-51, Jadan Smith 2-24, Kyler Moore 1-4. Tyler, Derrick McFall 5-58, Montrell Wade 3-72, Makavion Potts 3-24, Marquette Martin 1-24, Ashad Walker 1-8, JaMichael Cooper 1-2.