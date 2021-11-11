Tyler (6-4) vs. Magnolia West (9-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mustang Stadium, 44204 FM 1774, Magnolia 77353; (Opened: 2006; Capacity: 8,235; Turf: Artificial, Astro Turf
Notable
Tyler: QB Derrick McFall (21-of-47 for 205 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 62 carries, 518 yards, 7 TDs; 26 receptions, 531 yards, 4 TDs) ... Z Montrell Wade (38 catches, 799 yards, 13 TDs) ... RB Makavion Potts (12 carries, 58 yards; 34 catches, 639 yards, 4 TDs) ... C Cornelius Hartsfield ... T Sergio Munoz ... G John Taylor ... G Michael Cooper ... T Ameer Johnson ... X LaZaydrian Hinton ... A Marquette Martin ... Y De'Jaylon Beal ... FB Dunaireon Cantley ... NG Jordan Dews .... RT Ka'Darius Tave (46 tackles, 12 sacks) ... LT Jace Sanford ... LION LB Jacob Villela (117 tackles, 10 sacks) ... WLGB Dunaireon Cantley ... MLB JaKyron Lacy (70 tackles) ... SLB Ladarius Franklin (42 tackles) ... CB Zachaun Williams (32 tackles, 5 INTs) ... CB Kameron Key .... FS Xavier Tatum (63 tackles) ... SS Wade (53 tackles, 4 INTs) ... K Saul Perez (38 of 40 PATs, 6 of 9 FGs)
Magnolia West: QB Brock Dalton (9 games, 117 of 202 for 1,280 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs; 46 carries, 164 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB Hunter Bilbo (155 carries, 1,341 yards, 18 TDs, 8 100+ games) ... RB Kai Aroca (81 carries, 752 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Colton Adcox (41 catches, 525 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Sam Mattingly (24 catches, 315 yards, 4 TDs) ... LB Tyler Harsch (91 tackles) ... MLB Kade Dunlop (99 tackles) ... OLB Jackson Blank (67 tackles) ... DB Tye Copeland (4 interceptions) ... K Hector Chaparro (33 of 36 PATs, 1 of 1 FGs)
Did you know: This is a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game. ... This is the first meeting between the Lions and Mustangs. ... Magnolia West started playing varisty football in 2008. The Mustangs had a stretch of 10 straight playoff appearances until it was snapped last year. They have been in the playoffs 10 times with one district championship (2017). ... Ben McGehee is in his first year as head coach of the Mustangs, having come to the Montgomery County school from Sweetwater, where he was coach for four seasons, compiling a record of 23-21 with three playoff appearances and a district title. ... Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes is in his 10th year as the head coach at his alma mater, compling a record of 77-42 with four district championships and eight playoff appearances. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the Mustangs are 17-point favorites.
Last week: Longview 49, Tyler 0; College Station 41, Magnolia West 20
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Denton Ryan or Dallas W.T. White in area.