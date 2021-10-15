There will be two homecomings on Friday in the Rose City.
Tyler High School will celebrate Homecoming by crowning their king and queen.
Also, Marcus Gold, the former head football coach at Whitehouse High School, is returning to East Texas with his Wylie East Raiders.
The Lions (4-2, 2-0) take on Wylie East (2-4, 0-3) in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gold, a former Texas A&M football player, is hopeful his Raiders can pull off an upset akin to his Aggies’ victory over Alabama last week. According to TexasFootball.com, Tyler is a 28-point favorite.
In the district, the Lions lead the league by averaging 34.2 points per game, while the Raiders are putting up 17.7. Defensively, Tyler gives up 26.6 points a game with Wylie East allowing 32.0. In total offense, the Lions are tops with 428.0 yards per game with the Raiders seventh at 287.7.
Lion senior QB1 Eli Holt leads his team in rushing (65-325, 3 TDs) and passing (87 of 169, 1,584 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs). Holt is first in the district in passing yards. Both Montrell Wade and Derrick McFall are 1-2 in average receiving per game. Wade, a junior who has offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt among others, has 28 catches for 569 yards and 11 touchdowns (94.83 per game) and McFall, a sophomore who will visit Austin on Saturday to check out the Longhorns, has 25 receptions for 515 yards and four TDs (85.83). Makavion Potts had 20 catches for 317 yards and two TDs.
Wylie East QB Terrell Washington Jr. paces his team with 720 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 92 carries. He has connected on 21 of 52 passing attempts for 234 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jaedon Hubbard also plays quarterback. He has hit on 19 of 37 passing attempts for 211 yards with a TD and four interceptions.
Other district games on Friday have Sherman (3-3, 1-1) at Longview (5-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.; and Dallas Highland Park (5-1, 2-0) at McKinney North (3-4, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. West Mesquite (2-5, 0-3) has an open date.
After Friday’s game, the Lions travel to Dallas to meet Highland Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The Raiders are scheduled to host West Mesquite at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
