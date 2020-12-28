The Tyler Lions finished their soccer scrimmages with a sweep of West Mesquite on Monday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The varsity Lions won 5-1 with the JV taking a 6-0 victory.
Coach Steve Sherman said the Defensive Player of the Match was goalkeeper Paulino Ruiz.
"He had a couple of key key saves which kept the momentum in our favor," Sherman said.
John Vega scored two goals for the Lions with Emmanuel Rodriguez, Adan Delgado and Andy Espinal scoring with one goal apiece.
Assists were from Rick Olivares Kevin Alvarado, Isac Mojica and Espinal.
The Lions open the regular season on Jan. 2 at Frisco Wakeland. The match has a 3 p.m. scheduled start.
On Jan. 5, Tyler will face Tyler Legacy at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.