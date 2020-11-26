SHERMAN — Postseason hopes will be on the line Friday afternoon as the Tyler Lions and Sherman Bearcats tangle in a District 7-5A Division I football game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium (200 N. Rusk, Sherman, Texas 75090).
The Lions enter with an overall record of 2-5 and a district mark of 2-2, while the Bearcats are 3-4 and 2-1. Sherman had its game with Longview declared a no contest a couple of weeks ago when is was not played due to COVID-19 concerns. The outcome will be determined by results against common opponents as well as points.
Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said if the Lions win out they could grab the No. 2 seed in the district. A loss would endanger the squad’s chances of making the postseason.
Sherman can actually clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Lions and a Highland Park victory over West Mesquite.
Last week, the Bearcats took a key win, a 44-35 victory at McKinney North. Sherman was leading 37-35 with under 3 minutes on the clock and the lights went out at McKinney ISD Stadium. The game was moved to Ron Poe Stadium in McKinney and Bearcats closed out the win.
In the win over McKinney North, running back Benji Omayebu had 11 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns to go with five catches for 81 yards. Quarterback Tate Bethel completed 19-of-26 passes for 302 yards and two TDs and also ran seven times for 56 yards and a score,
Also, Jacoby Hunt totaled 116 yards and a touchdown on six catches and Andrew Nehrbass finished with four catches for 80 yards and a TD while rushing 12 times for 67 yards.
Tyler junior quarterback Eli Sanchez has started three straight games for the Lions. For the season, he has hit on 47 of 91 passing attempts for 642 yards with three TDs and five interceptions. Senior Kameron Medlock leads the Lions in rushing with 402 yards and a TD on 75 carries. He is followed by senior Jacques Jones (35-274, 4 TDs), freshman Derrick McFall (46-272, TD) and senior Ken’Yontae Pinkard (79-205, 3 TDs).
The top receivers for the Lions are sophomores Makavion Potts (33-521, TD) and Montell Wade (21-462, 4 TDs).
Travion Ates, the Lions senior hard-hitting safety, has 81 tackles and three interceptions. Xavier Tatum, a sophomore safety, is having a standout season on defense with 45 tackles.
After winning two straight district contests over West Mesquite and Wylie East, the Lions fell 49-10 to No. 2 Highland Park last week.
In common opponents, Tyler lost to McKinney North 34-24 with Sherman defeating the Bulldogs (44-35). Both teams defeated Wylie East — the Lions 27-20 and the Bearcats 45-7, while both lost to Highland Park — the Lions 49-10 and the Bearcats 41-21.
Last year, Sherman won over the Lions, 32-27, in Sherman.
The Lions are seeking their 39th postseason berth while the Bearcats are eyeing their 35th.
The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 4 with the Lions hosting Longview and Sherman slated to visit West Mesquite.
