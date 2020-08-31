The Tyler Rose was back at his old stomping grounds on Monday.
Earl Campbell, the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, stopped by to talk with the Tyler High School Lions during offseason workouts.
Campbell, a 1974 John Tyler High School graduate who led the Lions to the 1973 state football championship, visited with team. He noted if the young men and ladies “would always do the right thing; good things will happen.”
Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes was elated Campbell took time from his schedule to talk with his team.
“Earl talked about the process he went through in Tyler and John Tyler High School,” Holmes said. “What an honor to have a Living Legend like Earl Campbell to come and address our team. It is one thing to read about his accomplishments but for the kids to hear him in person is something entirely different.
“They got to hear how Earl Campbell walked the same hallways they walk here at school and what it means to be a John Tyler Lion and now a Tyler High Lion.”
Campbell said how the entire state looks to see how the Lions do each week and the support the school receives in the community and the City of Tyler as well as around the state of Texas.
“These young men need to understand the greatness that Tyler High School (formerly John Tyler High School) has produced and how they can be added to the list,” Holmes said.
The Lions have been going through offseason workouts with regular season fall practices scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Monday.
Holmes said he believed the late start due to the COVID-19 pandemic will help the team improve in areas since his young team did not go through spring practice.
Tyler is scheduled to scrimmage Pine Tree High School in Longview on Sept. 18 (kickoff is 7 p.m.) and then open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 24 against Texas High on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The remainder of Tyler’s non-district schedule includes: Oct. 2 — at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 9 — at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.; and Oct. 16 — at Mesquite Horn (Hanby Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
The Lions’ District 7-5A Division I schedule includes: Oct. 23 — at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 6 — vs. West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming); Nov. 13 —at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 — vs. Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. (Pink Out); Nov. 27 — at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 4 — vs. Longview, 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night).