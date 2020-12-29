Ashad Walker scored 31 points as the Tyler Lions won their third straight game with a 78-59 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lions outscored the Stallions 28-13 in the fourth quarter and 47-29 in the second half to pull away for the victory.
“We just kept scrapping and battling like we have done all year,” Tyler head coach Cedeno Clark said. “They attacked us early and made some buckets. We were able to stop that in the second half and it made it easier for us on both ends.”
The Lions (6-5) will now be off until Jan. 12 for the District 16-4A opener at Jacksonville.
“I’m going to give them a couple of days off, and then we will come back and continue building to get ready for district.”
Tyler was up 8-4 early following a jumper by Kyron Key. North Mesquite then went on a 6-0 run and led 14-13 after the first quarter.
North Mesquite was up 25-18 in the second quarter before Malik Ray and Walker guided an 11-4 run to tie the score at 29. After North Mesquite went back in front with a free throw, Jerome Jones turned a steal into a layup, and Ray hit a free throw to give the Lions a 32-30 lead at halftime.
North Mesquite went ahead in the third quarter as a triple by Junior Newman gave the Stallions a 37-35 lead. The Lions responded with a 12-1 run as Walker scored the final eight points in the run, capped with a dunk in transition.
Tyler stretched its lead to 51-40 before North Mesquite ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the score to 51-46.
Tyler’s lead was 56-51 with 5:23 to play. The Lions then went on a 16-4 run to put the game away.
Ray had 14 points for Tyler, and Key had 13 points.
Cordale Russell had 25 points for North Mesquite. Shamar Strain added 17 points.
