Tyler starting quarterback Eli Holt, who was injured during Friday's game at Highland Park, will be held out of the Lions' game with Sherman on Friday, THS Coach Ricklan Holmes said on Monday.
"Eli will probably miss the Sherman game," Holmes said. "He might could go, but we are holding him out for precautionary reasons. He will definitely be back for the Longview game (Friday, Nov. 6) and the playoffs."
The Lions (5-3, 3-1) are scheduled to host Sherman (3-5, 1-3) on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. It will be Senior Night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Holt injured his leg when he attempted to run in the second quarter at Highlander Stadium in Dallas. He was stopped after a two-yard gain, but play continued until he was slung to the ground and the whistle sounded. He had to be helped off the field with 8:40 on the clock in the third with the Lions trailing 21-14. Tyler eventually lost 42-14.
The transfer from Manor who is scheduled to visit Baylor on Saturday, was 4 of 10 for 115 yards with a TD and an interception against Highland Park. Holt rushed for 25 yards on five attempts.
Sophomore Derrick McFall, who will start against Sherman, came in against HP and connected on 9 of 22 for 55 yards and an interception. He rushed for 90 yards and a TD on 20 carries.
Ja'Davion Lacy is slated to be the backup at QB against Sherman. Lacy is expected to start at X receiver with McFall moving to QB.
Holmes said his team lost a key linebacker in Tory Howland, who injured his knee and will be out the remainder of the season. He did said De'Marion Dewberry, who has missed the last two games due to injury, will return, "probably against Longview." Dewberry's return "will help tremendously" Holmes said of the running back and linebacker.
Holmes said the Lions have clinched a playoff berth. "If we win out, we are second," Holmes said. If Tyler splits, the Lions would likely be third and if they go 0-2 Cujo would be fourth.
----
No. 3 Highland Park 42, Tyler 14
Tyler 7 7 0 0 — 14
Highland Park 21 7 7 7 — 42
First Quarter
HP — Jay Cox 8 run (Sam Heinrich kick), 11:05
TYL — Derrick McFall 52 run (Saul Perez kick), 10:20
HP — Christian Reeves 11 run (Heinrich kick), 3:33
HP — Cox 39 run (Heinrich kick), 1:08
Second Quarter
TYL — Montrell Wade 62 pass from Eli Holt (Heinrich kick), 11:50
HP — Ben Croasdale 5 run (Heinrich kick), :46
Third Quarter
HP — Cox 18 run (Heinrich kick), 2:22
Fourth Quarter
HP —Reeves 6 run (Jack Stone kick), 11:21
ATT — 9,000.
TYL HP
First Downs 15 16
Rushes-Yards 32-132 41-258
Passing Yards 170 155
Total Yards 302 413
C-A-I 13-32-2 7-14-2
Punts-Ave 8-38.1 2-40.5
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 7-70 7-57
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Tyler, Derrick McFall 20-90, Eli Holt 5-25, JaMichael Cooper 5-15, Makavion Potts 1-1, JaKyron Lacy 1-1. Highland Park, Christian Reeves, 13-94, Jay Cox 9-75, Ben Coasdale 7-38, Brennan Storer 6-36, Aydan DeLeon 4-17, Team 2-(-3).
Passing — Tyler, Eli Holt 4-10-1-115, Derrick McFall 9-22-1-55. b, Brennan Storer 7-14-2-155.
Receiving — Tyler, Makavion Potts 4-31, Montrell Wade 3-80, Marquette Martin 1-22, Tacorey Gilliam 1-10, Jabari Harris 1-9, Ashad Walker 1-6, Dejaylon Beal 1-2, Ja’Davion Lacy 1-(-1). Highland Park, John Rutledge 2-66, Christian Reeves 2-34, Luke Rossley 2-16, Jay Cox 1-39.