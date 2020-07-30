The 26th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Putt-Putt Golf Tournament gets underway at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Tyler Putt-Putt Golf & Games (2311 E SE Loop 323, Tyler, 75701).
Play consists of three rounds of medal play on course No. 2.
Scoring is based on the total for all three rounds, and trophies will be awarded to the winner of each division. Age divisions are determined 30 minutes prior to tournament play with a minimum of three players per division. Tournament entry deadline is 7:30 p.m.
For more information call 903-561-7750.