McKINNEY — Back-to-back turnovers in the latter stages of the second quarter turned the momentum in a game that was being dominated by Tyler on Friday night and eventually resulted in a District 7-5A Division I opening loss by the Lions to McKinney North, 34-24, at McKinney ISD Stadium.
An interception return for a TD by Marquise Alexander and a fumble recovery by Nick Wheaton in the final 2:39 of the first half turned a North deficit into a 20-14 halftime lead.
The Lions fall to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in district, while the Bulldogs improve to 1-3 and 1-0. Tyler has a bye next week before hosting West Mesquite on Nov. 6, while McKinney North plays at West Mesquite next Friday.
Running back Derrick McFall led the Lions with 103 yards on 10 attempts, while Jacques Jones had 79 yards and two TDs on six carries. Jayden Smith was the workhorse for the Bulldogs with 25 carries for 125 yards. QB Gavin Constantine scored on two runs and tossed a touchdown pass.
For the game, the Lions ran 71 plays for a total of 459 yards to the Bulldogs’ 46 plays for 246 yards.
Despite outgaining the Bulldogs, 304-57, in total yards in the first half the Lions were trailing 20-14 at halftime.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jones picked up where he left off last week, dashing over the left side of the line for 27 yards and a TD. After Kendell Howard’s PAT, the Lions led 7-0 with 9:37 on the clock.
That lead lasted 14 seconds as J.J. Henry, McKinney North’s speedster who has been offered by Texas, TCU and Arkansas among others, caught the kickoff inside the 10 and sprinted down the right side into the end zone for a 96-yard kickoff return. Tyler Huettel’s PAT tied the game at 7-7. The Lions did hold Henry to one catch, but it was a 23-yard TD reception.
The Lions came right back and Jones hit the end zone from 39 yards and Howard’s kick gave Tyler a 14-7 lead at 6:55 before halftime.
However consecutive turnovers gave the Bulldogs the lead. First, Alexander returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown. Huettel’s PAT tied the game at 14-14 with 2:39 on the clock.
The Lions then fumbled at their own 32 with Nick Wheaton recovering for the Bulldogs.
On fourth-and-7, quarterback Constantine couldn’t find a receiver and took off out the pocket and found the end zone on a 29-yard run. The try for two failed and the Bulldogs led 20-14 with 54 seconds on the clock.
A 45-yard kickoff return by Makavion Potts gave the Lions a chance. QB Eli Sanchez found Potts for a 20-yard gain to the 27-yard line. Howard’s 44-yard field goal attempt was just wide left.
In the third quarter, Potts had a 65-yard punt return for a TD in the third quarter. Howard’s PAT put the Lions up 21-20.
About four minutes later, Constantine scored on a 13-run. Huettel’s PAT put North up to stay, 27-21.
In the fourth, Henry hauled in a 23-yard pass from Constantine. Howard added a 34-yard field in the fourth for the Lions.
Back up QB Sanchez got the Lions to the 5 in the final period when the clock ran out.
Ken’Yontae Pinkard hit on 13 of 21 pass attempts for 107 yards and an interception while Sanchez was 7 of 12 for 112 yards.
Pinkard added 50 yards on 19 attempts. Potts had six catches for 88 yards, while Ja’Davion Lacy had five catches for 29 yards. Montrell Wade had four catches for 61 yards.
LIONS TALES: Some of the Lions were wearing pink socks for Breast Cancer Awareness, while the Tyler cheerleaders had pink bows and pink pom pons. ... The Bulldogs have won seven straight district games, while the Lions have lost four consecutive league games and eight straight games overall dating back to last year.
McKinney North 34, Tyler High 24
Tyler 0 14 7 3 — 24
McKinney North 0 20 7 7 — 34
Second Quarter
TH — Jacques Jones 27 run (Kendell Howard kick), 9:37
MN — J.J. Henry 94 kickoff return (Tyler Huettel kick), 9:23
TH — Jones 39 run (Howard kick), 6:55
MN — Marquise Alexander 41 interception return (Huettel kick), 2:39
MN — Gavin Constantine 29 run (pass failed), :54
Third Quarter
TH — Makavion Potts 65 punt return (Howard kick), 10:36
MN — Constantine 13 run (Huettel kick), 6:30
Fourth Quarter
MN — Henry 23 pass from Constantine (Huettel kick), 9:40
TH — FG Howard 34, 4:47
TH MN
First Downs 21 11
Rushes-Yards 38-240 36-185
Passing Yards 219 61
Total Yards 71-459 46- 246
C-A-I 20-33-1 3-10-0
Punts-Ave. 2-53.5 7-40.1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-45 7-45
Possession Time 36:46 32:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Tyler, Derrick McCall 10-03, Jacques Jones 6-79, Ken’Yontae Pinkard 19-50, Kameron Medlock 2-6. McKinney North, Jayden Smith 25-122, Gavin Constantine 6-59, Taylor Offord 1-4.
PASSING — Tyler, Eli Sanchez 7-12-0-112, Ken’Yontae Pinkard 13-21-1-107. McKinney North, Gavin Constantine 3-10-0-61.
RECEIVING — Tyler, Makavion Potts 6-88, Ja’Davion Lacy 5-29, Montrell Wade 4-61, Kameron Key 2-19, Kameron Medlock 2-14, Jacques Jones 1-9. McKinney North, Korbin Hendrix 1-41, J.J. Henry 1-23, Luke Paley, 1-(-3).