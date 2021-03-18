The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the first Run Tyler 5K.
This year’s 5K will be a virtual run that runners can complete whenever and wherever they like between April 16 and 18. Choose one of our many park trails, your own street or even a treadmill.
All proceeds of the 5K will benefit the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and their various recreation programs.
Runners can register online at runtyler2021.eventbrite.com for $15 which includes the choice of an event t-shirt or race medal. Extra event gear is available for purchase during registration including an event bandana for your four-legged running partner. Runners are encouraged to send in their run times and photos or post them on the Facebook event page.
For more information and to register for the event, visit TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 595-7217.