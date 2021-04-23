The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire 24 individuals to be a part of their summer recreation team at Fun Forest Pool and the Summer Playground Program sites.
The available positions are Pool Manager, Assistant Pool Manager, Lifeguards, Playground Leaders and Playground Aides. All positions are 30 to 40 hours a week. Start date will be in late May and end in August. Anyone interested can apply online by May 5 at CityofTyler.org under Apply for a Job.
For more information on these positions, visit TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 595-7217.
