In a game that totaled 117 points there had to be some astronomical numbers put up by the teams.
And indeed there were in Tyler Legacy’s 62-55 win over Tyler High on Friday.
There were so many standouts that Lions coach Ricklan Holmes named four individuals and a unit as Offensive Players of the Week.
Holmes was elated with the performance of his offensive line. The group helped the Lions total 989 yards of offense after generating only 128 yards the previous week against Texas High.
The offensive line includes: centers Jordan Jackson (5-11, 275, Sr.) and Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.); left guards Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) and Michael Cooper (5-10, 230, So.), right guards John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) and Nick Cruz (6-0, 250, So.); left tackles Hartsfield and Javian Harper (6-3, 220, So.); and right tackle Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.).
The four individuals were quarterback Eli Holt (passing: 27 of 46 for 642 yards, 7 TDs; rushing: 9 carries, 37 yards); Derrick McFall (Rushing: 2-65, TD; Receiving: 8 catches, 284 yards, 3 TDs); Makavion Potts (Rushing: 2-6; 7-186, TD; 5 kickoff returns, 123 yards; 1 punt return, 2 yards); and Montrell Wade (9-160, 3 TDs).
Defensively, the Lions honored were defensive end KaDarius Tave (10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack for minus 2); linebacker Jacob Villela (12 tackles, 3 TFL, fumble recovery); and linebacker/punter Eric Munoz (11 tackles, 2 punts for 33 yards).
Placekicker Saul Perez was the Special Teams honoree. He made 7 of 8 extra point attempts.
The Lions Heart Award was presented to Jakyron Lacy, who plays linebacker (8 tackles) and running back (7-45).
TICKETSThe Tyler at Nacogdoches game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium (4310 Appleby Sand Road, Nacogdoches, 75961).
Pre-sale tickets are $6 (adults) and $4 (students). Pre-sale tickets may be purchased through the NISD website’s athletics page, https://nacisd.hometownticketing.com/login
All visitors must park in the designated VISITOR parking area only. Entrance to visitor parking is off Stallings.
Drive. No backpacks or large duffle bags are allowed. Only small purses and clear tote bags are allowed in the stadium. Purses and tote bags are subject to be searched. No artificial noisemakers are allowed at game. No air horns, whistles, or poppers will be permitted in the stands. Only homemade noisemakers will be allowed (example: shakers, clappers, and cowbells). The only artificial horn allowed will be an air horn on the field. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS