Previewing the 2023 high school softball season. Information was submitted by the coaches.
TYLER LEGACY LADY RAIDERS
Coach: Justin Kniffen (6th season, 54-60 at Legacy; 394-172-3 overall)
Assistant coaches: Dakotah Gamel and Catherine Ripka
District: 10-6A (Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Royse City)
2022 record: 23-8-1
Returning varsity players: Adaleigh Arivett, Jr., OF … Maddie Carrillo, Sr., OF … Sara Eckert, Soph., P … Haylee Hulsey, Jr., CI … Mallory Kniffen, Jr., C/3B … Reese Neely, Jr., SS/1B … Kylee Tapia, Jr., UTIL
Notable newcomers: Bonnye Bunn, Sr., P … Lillian Morerya, Sr., DP … Alayla Underwood, Jr., OF … Bailey Belyeu, Fr., C/2B
Additional comments: “We have a lot of returning lettermen coming back from last season. Taking on larger, increased roles and stepping up to that challenge will be key. Softball maturity needs to increase, as well as softball IQ. Pitching and defense should be solid. The question mark is whether this team can produce enough runs consistently to compete.” — Kniffen
WHITEHOUSE LADYCATS
Coach: Kaegan Jimenez (2nd season, 18-16)
Assistant coaches: Travis Granberry and Stacey Hendrix
District: 15-5A (Tyler, Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
2022 record: 18-16
Returning varsity players: Abigail Cheatham, Sr., UTIL (.421 batting) … Grace Ann McDonald, Jr., IF (.278 batting) … Aubry O’Bryant, Jr., IF (.310 batting) … Kate Jones, Jr., UTIL (.459 batting) … Elli Green, Jr., IF (.255 batting) … Cami Laney, Jr., OF (.258 batting) … Laney Crawford, Soph., OF (.256 batting) … Larkin Jones, Soph., UTIL (.304 batting) … Sierra Channell, Soph., IF (.289 batting)
Notable newcomers: Mahayla McMahon, Fr., UTIL … Paige Goodell, Soph., UTIL … Kyndal Morris, Soph., IF
Additional comments: “We are looking forward to all the work play out that they worked hard for in the offseason.” — Jimenez
CANTON EAGLETTES
Coach: Russell Smith (10th season)
Assistant coaches: Jeff Hague and Tim Morovick
District: 14-3A (Mabank, Kaufman, Quinlan Ford, Wills Point)
2022 record: 25-8
Returning varsity players: Kara Pride, Soph., SS/C (.535 batting, 31 RBI, 32 R, 23 SB) … Payton Bray, Jr., CF (.531 batting, 40 R, 22 SB) … Amrie Clower, Jr., 3B (.397 batting, 14 RBI, 19 R) … Chelsea Chitty, Sr., C (.354 batting, 27 RBI … Jaycee Bullard, Jr., P (2.50 ERA, 150 Ks, 135 IP)
Additional comments: “We are really excited for this season. We made it past the second round of the playoffs last year for the first time in school history and with 11 players from that team coming back this year, our expectations have been set even higher this year.” — Smith
CHAPEL HILL LADY BULLDOGS
Coach: Cheyenne Bouis (1st season)
Assistant coaches: Easton Silman and Anthony Valladares
District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Lindale, Van)
2022 record: 6-23
Returning varsity players: Mia Marmon, Sr., SS/C (.281 batting, 17 R, 18 H, 12 RBI; .839 fielding) … Tierra Borel, Jr., CF (.190 batting, 16 R, 11 SB; .884 fielding) … Mersaydez Lewis (.136 batting, .704 fielding) … Addison Rains, Soph., P (7.74 ERA; .351 batting, 1 HR; .821 fielding) … Kaylie Renteria, Soph., C/3B (.140 batting; .567 fielding) … Alexis Ladfair, Soph., 2B/OF … Aaliyah Shabaan, Soph., 1B/OF (.151 batting, 10 R; .862 fielding)
Notable newcomers: Jenna Clements, Soph., 3B/OF … Kelsee Gandy, Fr., 1B/3B … Samantha Rivera, Soph., RF
Additional comments: “I am extremely excited for this year. I have a great group of hard-working young ladies and can't wait for the season to start.” — Bouis
KILGORE LADY BULLDOGS
Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick
2022 Record: 8-23
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Carthage, Center, Gilmer)
Key returning players: Eva Ray (.349, 12 RBI, 4 doubles, 1 HR) … Kaitlyn Porter (.235 OB percentage) … Kilynn Higginbotham (.242, .390 OB percentage) … Emma Propes (.357) … Jaela Williams
Newcomers to watch: Karsyn Stover … Aniyah Polk … Kell Hooper … Addison Pierson … Carsyn McKinney … Adalyn Chitwood
Looks good: “The future is bright because we are very young and rebuilding.” - Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “Everything. Players are in new positions, and we have several with no varsity experience. Pitching, defense, hitting…all facets need work.” - Kirkpatrick
Did you know: This is the 25th season for the Kilgore High School softball program
BULLARD LADY PANTHERS
Coach: Julie Murry (4th season, 85-13 at Bullard; 227-73 overall)
Assistant coaches: Marisa Ledkins and Kelly Welch
District: 18-4A (Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine, Rusk)
2022 record: 40-4, state semifinalist
Returning varsity players: Hadi Fults, Sr., P/DP (2.37 ERA, 124 Ks; .440 batting, 12 HR, 66 RBI) … Callie Bailey, Sr., 2B/OF (.431 batting, 57 RBI, 27 SB) … Anistyn Foster, Jr., P (1.03 ERA, 231 Ks) … Teagan Graul, Sr., C (.347 batting, 35 RBI, 4 HR) … Kylie Pate, Sr., OF/1B (.364 batting, 44 RBI, 6 HR) … Saelyr Hunt, Sr., OF/SS (.351 batting, 17 SB) … Kamyn Honzell, Soph., 3B/SS/P (.232 batting) … Matti Nix, Jr., 1B/OF (.474 batting, 1 HR)
Notable newcomers: Kirstin Malone, Fr., SS … Brooklyn Brannen, Fr., P/OF/1B … Baylie Walker, Soph., C
Additional comments: “We are very excited to see what this season holds for us as we transition to a new district and a new region. We are relying heavily on senior leadership as we get started and are proud of what we are seeing so far. A mix of some seasoned Bullard softball players and some new faces is to be expected. We will face some tough competition early, which is a great opportunity for our team to pull together and hone our presence on the field with a competitive, winning mindset.” — Murry
RUSK LADY EAGLES
Coach: Michael Williams (4th season, 49-37-3)
Assistant coaches: Cassi Hart and Alexys Hammett
District: 18-4A (Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine, Bullard)
2022 record: 18-5-2
Returning varsity players: Sarah Boudreaux, Jr., SS/P (.368 batting, 1 HR) … Isabel Torres, Sr., OF (.416 batting, 1 HR) … Kennzie Norton, Jr., C (.367 batting, 1 HR) … Madalynn Woodruff, Sr., 2B (.295 batting, 21 RBI) … Mattie Baldwin, Sr., OF (.247 batting) … Madison Downs, Jr., 1B/P (.244 batting) … Courtney Chandler, Jr., OF (.254 batting) … Joci Hill, Jr., OF (.129 batting)
Notable newcomers: Aubrey Hassell, Fr., 3B
Additional comments: “This team has a lot of potential. It’s going to take a lot of learning early in the season, but we are excited to see where this team ends up at the end of the season.” — Williams
GRAND SALINE LADY INDIANS
Coach: Marc Chitty (5th season, 75-30-1; 126-52-1)
Assistant coaches: Maranda Westbrook and Mike Laughlin
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Rains, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland)
2022 record: 13-12-1
Returning varsity players: Hannah Aaron, Sr., P (2.90 ERA, 160 Ks) … Marti Lewis, Sr., 3B/OF (.356 batting, 24 R, 16 SB) … Kara Wilson, Sr., OF … Sam Collins, Sr., 2B … Cloie Jacobs, Jr., OF/IF … Alissa Fugate, Soph., SS
Notable newcomers: Brianna Swaim, Sr., C … GJ Currey, Fr., 1B/P … Aubree Kindle, Soph., IF/OF … Alexus Wilkins, Soph., OF/P
Additional comments: “This squad has been working so hard and we are looking forward to watching them compete in a very competitive preseason to prepare them for District 12-3A, which I believe is one of the toughest softball districts in the state. We were a very young team last year so we are anxious to see the growth in this team from all the hard work. It should be fun.” — Chitty
RAINS LADY CATS
Coach: Scott Delozier (6th season, 140-17-1 at Rains; 335-96-2 overall)
Assistant coaches: Stephen Clayton and Shelbi Sheppard
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland)
2022 record: 16-9
Returning varsity players: Avery Songer, Sr., CF … Raelyn Garcia, Sr., RF … Brianna Conforto, Sr., LF … Cambree Oakes, Jr., P … Lynzee Hague, Jr., SS … Addi Fuller, Soph., 1B … Emma Knight, Soph., 3B ... Izzy Stroman, Soph., 2B
Notable newcomers: Haley Robertson, Jr., 2B … Presley Kilgore, Fr., C … Hava Hyatt, Fr., UTIL
Additional comments: “We were very young last year and coming off of a state championship. This year, we are seasoned and have a lot of experience, which will help get us back on track.” — Delozier
HARMONY LADY EAGLES
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
2022 Record: 8-14-2
District: 13-3A (MP Chapel Hill, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winnsboro, Winona)
Key returning players: Lanie Trimble … Camie Welborn … Krystin Spence … Jayden Taylor … Maecy Toland … Gabby Hector
Looks good: “They are eager to compete. This group will fight, regardless of the situation.” - Seahorn
Needs work: “Game situations. We are going to be very young, and due to sharing athletes, we don’t have enough to scrimmage early. We’ll have about a week before we start tournaments to try and get everything in place. With our first district game March 7, we have to hit the ground running.” - Seahorn
Did you know: Harmony’s roster could include eight freshmen this season
SABINE LADY CARDINALS
Coach: Alyssa Hammontree
2022 Record: 12-13
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater, New Diana)
Key returning players: Kyrissa Camacho (.345) … Riley Lux (.276) … Karsyn Watson (.255) … Bailey Pierce (.250) … Abbie Abercrombie … Amelia Miller … Renata Galvan … Addyson Carney
Newcomers to watch: Kattlin Akers … Isabella Sawyers
Looks good: “This year our motto is ‘Never leave the field broken.’ These girls have come out stronger due to the fact we barely missed the playoffs the past couple of years. They understand that each day they have to work harder than they did the day before. Seeing their work ethic and how bought in each of them are excites me for the season.” - Hammontree
Needs work: “In stressful situations, we need to settle down. We need to focus on every out and make sure we handle our business each game in order to be successful.
Did you know: Camacho has given a verbal pledge to play softball at Labette Community College … Hammontree and assistant coach Darryan Welborn both played softball at Rockwall High School from 2014-2016
GLADEWATER LADY BEARS
Coach: Kevin Clark
2022 Record: 11-16
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana)
Key returning players: Karlee Moses (.421, HR, 5 doubles, 18 RBI) … Lexi Betts (9 doubles, 15 stolen bases, 13 BI) … Aminah Gordon (7 stolen bases) … Zandi Tyeskie (.413, 10 doubles, 13 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Alayah Gordon
Looks good: “We have a really good core of senior leaders this year.” - Clark
Needs work: “We need to work on filling our outfield and communication.” - Clark
Did you know: The Lady Bears return six starters from last season
TROUP LADY TIGERS
Coach: Sam Weeks (14th season (246-133-4)
Assistant coaches: Malorie Goode and Ammie Wells
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum, West Rusk, Waskom)
2022 record: 25-9
Returning varsity players: Karsyn Williamson, Sr., OF (.343 batting, 11 SB) … Sarah Neel, Sr. C/IF (.278 batting) … Tara Wells, Sr., IF (.316 batting) … Bailey Blanton, Jr., C/IF (.385 batting, 2 HR, 9 SB) … Sydnie Dickey, Jr., P/DH (.212 batting, 1 HR) … Taylor Gillispie, Soph., P/IF (74 Ks, 41 IP; .453 batting, 6 HR, 19 SB)
Notable newcomers: MaKayla Spencer, Soph., UTIL
Additional comments: “I am anxious to see what all this new group of girls can do. This year will be a year for us to rebuild the foundation and get back to the grind.” — Weeks
WEST RUSK LADY RAIDERS
Coach: Bill Morton
Assistant coaches: Derek Lyon and Natalie Davidson
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
2022 record: 32-3
Returning varsity players: Piper Morton, C (..632 batting, 17 HR, 23 SB, 48 RBI, 43 BB) … Lilly Waddell, P (30-3, 0.91 ERA, 353 Ks; .438 batting) … Natalie Christie, OF (.486 batting, 4 3B, 9 2B, 15 BB, 15 SB) … Macie Blizzard, IF (.347 batting, 10 2B, 39 RBI, 40 R, 21 BB) … Carlie Buckner, P/OF (.367 average, 8 2B< 34 RBI, 8 SB)
Notable newcomers: Kaitlyn Raymond, Fr., C/IF … Dustyn Redden, IF/UTIL
Additional comments: “We are coming back from a successful 2022 season. As always, we are trying to work on all aspects of the game, but main goal is to help these girls realize their full potential. We have a good combination of junior/senior leadership mixed with newcomers. We will continue to work on our offense as that is the strongest part of our program. We will do some different things with defense this year, and after talking to the coaches, I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. We have four girls that will be moving on to the next level and continue their softball in the collegiate ranks.” — Morton
HAWKINS LADY HAWKINS
Coach: Jennifer Hawkins (2nd season, 21-8 at Hawkins; 58-42-2 overall)
Assistant coaches: Terri Boyd and Annalyn Driskell
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, New Summerfield, Ore City, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill)
2022 record: 21-8
Returning varsity players: Trinity Hawkins, Sr., P/FF (17-5, 2.53 ERA, 167 Ks in 107.2 IP; .525 batting, 8 HR) … Taetum Smith, Soph., UTIL (.508 batting) … Jordyn Warren, Sr., OF (.474 batting, 23 SB) … Ryli Williams, Jr., C (.493 batting) … Kalyn Ellison, Soph., P/UTIL (4-1, 2 saves; .357 batting) … Londyn Wilson, Soph., UTIL (.417 batting, 27 RBI)
OVERTON LADY MUSTANGS
Coach: Marty Mayfield
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Ore City, Carlisle, Union Hill)
Key returning players: Brylie Smith … Ne’Kila Weir … Alex Brown … Montana Tarkington … Kayla Nobles … Avery Smith
Newcomers to watch: Halle Mayfield … Anna Perkins
Looks good: “Senior leadership is going to be the key. We have leadership in key positions.” - Mayfield
Needs work: “We must develop depth in the circle. We also have to continue to get better at the plate.” - Mayfield
Did you know: Mayfield was head softball coach at Spring Hill last season.
UNION GROVE LADY LIONS
Coach: Molly Savell
2022 Record: 18-10-1
District: 19-2A (Ore City, Big Sandy, Overton, Hawkins, Union Hill, New Summerfield, Carlisle)
Key returning players: Lainey Ledbetter (.460, 45 RBI; 14-10, 3.96 ERA, 165 strikeouts) … Alison Yohn (.316, 19 RBI, 19 runs) … Gracie Winn (.373, 15 RBI, 24 runs, 17 stolen bases)
Newcomers to watch: Jaycie Mullins … Izzy Gregg … Allie Calhoun
Looks good: “Senior leadership and team chemistry.” - Savell
Needs work: “Union Grove lost a core group of seniors last year. The athletes will need to be able to step up and play positions they are not used to playing in order for success.” - Savell
Did you know: Ledbetter (pitcher), Yohn (second base) and Winn (outfield) were honorable mention All-East Texas selections last season.
BROOK HILL LADY GUARD
Coach: Anthony Springer (13th season, 193-54-4)
Assistant coaches: Suzanne Braley and Jereme Hubbard
District: TAPPS Division III District 2 (Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Carrollton Prince of Peace)
2022 record: 9-8
Returning varsity players: Bethany Lavendar, Sr. … Landrey Neel, Jr. … Karmen Miller, Soph.
Notable newcomers: Menah Harley, Fr., MI … Blair Brister, Fr., C … Grace Dawson, Jr., UTIL
Additional comments: “We are super excited for the upcoming season. We are a young team with move-ins and freshmen that are talented athletes.” — Springer
GRACE COMMUNITY LADY COUGARS
Coach: Chris Arriola
District: TAPPS Division II District 2 (Dallas Bishop Dunne, Flower Mound Coram Deo, Grapevine Faith Christian, Frisco Legacy Christian)
2022 record: 10-10-1
Returning varsity players: Macie Mathis, Soph., OF/MI/P … Mia Turner, Jr., C/1B … Rylan Lafaitt, Jr., MI/OF … Isbel Buchanan, Soph., P/3B … MaryGrace Murphy, Sr., MI/3B/OF … Cannon McRae, Sr., 1B/3B/OF … Morgan Sumrall, Sr., 1B/2B/OF … Kennedy Tilley, Jr., OF
Notable newcomers: Sadie Arriola, Fr., C/3B … Lauren Ethridge, Sr., OF … Malayna Cauley, Fr., P/OF
Additional comments: “We have an awesome group of seniors this year that are the heartbeat of this team. I am so excited to be a part of their journey and can’t wait to see what they can accomplish this season.” — Arriola