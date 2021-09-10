NACOGDOCHES —A relentless Lions pass rush led by Kadarius Tave and Jacob Villela and the bulldozing running of De’Marion Dewberry helped lift Tyler to a 40-12 victory over the Nacogdoches Dragons on Friday at Dragons Stadium.
It was the 16th straight win by the Lions (1-2) over the Dragons (0-3). Tyler leads the series 34-3-1.
Dewberry burst threw the middle of the Nacogdoches defense, rushing for 115 yards on 13 carries.
The Lions defense was led by Tave (2 fumble recoveries), Ladarius Franklin (29-yard fumble return for a TD) and Villela (fumble recovery). Tyler sacked Nacogdoches QBs Gus Smith and Isaac Jones a total of nine times. Smith was sacked five times in the first half as the Lions took a 30-6 lead. Jones was sacked four times in the second. Also, DB Zachaun Williams was all over the field for Tyler.
Tyler limited the Dragons to 127 yards of total offense.
Lions QB Eli Holt hit on 13 of 22 pass attempts for 110 yards and TD passes of 9 (Makavion Potts).
After the Potts TD, Montrell Wade caused a fumble and Franklin returned it for a TD. Saul Perez made both PATs for a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Wade took a throw from Holt on the right side of the field, changed direction and ran all the way over the left corner for an 11-yard TD that took about 40 yards. Perez kick made it 21-0 with 9:59 showing.
A pride of Lions rushed the Nacogdoches punter after he drops the ball. He tries to kick and the Lions block it out of end zone. After a long discussion after the officials initially ruled a touchback for the Dragons, Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes called time out and correctly said it was a safety. Which it was as the Lions led 23-0.
Nacogdoches pulled within 21-6 as Smith hit D’Marea Weaver for a 24-yard TD.
The Lions came back as Derrick McFall from the end zone from four yards out. Perez kick made it 30-6 with 3:26 before half.
Potts also had a 60-yard punt return to set up the Lions first TD.
In the second half, Nacogdoches’ Cemodric Bland scores on 21-yard run. Zachuan Williams interceptred the two-point try. Tyler still led 30-12.
Later Holt hits a leaping Wade for a 7-yard TD and a fantastic 33-yard catch by Ashad Walker, the Lions standout basketball player, sets up a 27-yard field goal by Perez.
LIONS TALES: The Lions return home on Sept. 17, hosting Mesquite Horn in the 18th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ... Tyler Legacy will play the first game in the Classic on Thursday, Sept. 16, hosting Allen in a 7 p.m. start. ... Nacogdoches has a bye next week and will open district play on Sept. 24 at Whitehouse.