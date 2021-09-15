After a second-half comeback that fell short against Tyler Legacy, the Tyler Lions continued that momentum on Friday and put together one their most complete games since 2019.
The Lions were clicking on both offense and defense against Nacogdoches, similiar to a 48-7 win over Wylie East on Oct. 3, 2019.
Tyler won 40-12 against the Dragons, coming out strong and finishing even stronger.
THS Coach Ricklan Holmes gave out honors to a number of his Lions for their performances in Cujos' 16th-straight win against Nacogdoches.
Quarterback Eli Holt and running back De'Marion Dewberry shared the Offensive Player of the Week award, while end Kadarius Tave and linebacker Jacob Villela were Co-Defensive Players of the Week.
Holt, 6-1, 185-pound senior, connected on 13 of 22 passing attempts for 135 yards and three TD passes. He added 10 yards on seven carries.
Dewberry, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, was a monster running the ball, gaining 132 yards on 13 carries. He also hauled in a pass for 18 yards.
Defensively, Tave, who also is a standout baseball player, played havoc on the Dragons' line. He had four tackles, a sack and three QB hurries. The 6-2, 245-pound senior added two fumble recoveries and caused a fumble. He also blocked an extra-point attempt.
Villela (5-11, 185, Sr.) continued his stellar play with 10 tackles, two sacks and five QB hurries. He also recovered a fumble and caused a fumble.
Earning special team awards were Makavion Potts, Baylor Gonzalez and Saul Perez.
Potts (5-8, 170, Jr.) had two punt returns for 74 yards, including a 60-yarder that set up the Lions' first TD.
Gonzalez (6-2, 215, Sr.) had four punts for a 34.3 average, including two inside the 20.
Perez (5-9, 180, Sr.) was 5-for-5 on extra points and 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.
The Lion Heart award was shared by running back/wide receiver Derrick McFall (4 rushes, 23 yards, TD; 2 catches, 24 yards), running back/linebacker JaKyron Lacy (4 rushes, 12 yards; 7 tackles), wide receiver/defensive back Montrell Wade (3 catches, 30 yards, 2 TDs; 10 tackles); linebacker LaDarius Franklin (5 tackles, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass broken up, 1 fumble return for a 28-yard TD); and defensive end/offensive line Ameer Johnson (2 tackles, 2 QB hurries).
The Lions (1-2) get back into on Friday in the 18th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic. Tyler takes on Mesquite Horn (0-2) with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Presale tickets ($8 for reserved, $6 general admission) are on sale and continue through noon Friday. Game day ticket prices are: $10 (reserved) and $7 (general admission).
Tickets are sold online only and there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online. Go to https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/ctm-classic to purchase tickets.
All gates will open 1 ½ hours prior to kickoff.
This will be the 13th meeting between Tyler and Mesquite Horn. The series is tied 6-6 as the Jaguars have won the last two contests. TexasFootball.com has installed the Lions as 16-point favorites.