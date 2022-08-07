With the Tyler Lions set to open fall practices at 6 a.m. Monday, the expectation remains the same.
“We want to win and win big. That’s the expectation,” Tyler head football coach Ricklan Holmes said. “That’s always the expectation. I’m excited about it. This is something we’ve been building up to, putting ourselves back on track to be the normal Lion team that you’re used to seeing, tough on defense, explosive on offense. We’ve got some really good players at the senior level and the underclass level.
“The main thing with them is make sure we keep them in the best position possible to be successful is the first thing and the next thing is stay healthy.”
The Lions enter the 2022 season with a lot of talent and a lot of depth.
“It goes back to when I first came back in 2007 as an assistant coach, and we went through those first two seasons, and I kept telling myself, whenever we get to the point where we have depth at lineman, we’re going to be a really really good football team, like a great football team, because we’ve always got great skill people that everybody knows about.
“So when you look at this team that’s coming into the 2022 season, and you see the size we have and you see the depth that we have, you can’t help but to get excited, because you already know about the skill guys.”
Among those bringing size to the Lions is 6-4, 285-pound offensive lineman Avery Coleman, who tore his ACL during a scrimmage last season.
“I’m looking forward to the season, especially coming off an ACL injury,” Coleman said. “I feel like I have a lot to prove. I am real hungry, after seeing what kind of season we had last year and how electrifying we were, it made me real hungry to get back on the field.”
And the skill guys are aplenty.
There is junior Derrick McFall, who is a four-star recruit and the No. 11-ranked athlete nationally with offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan State, Texas, Penn State, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arkansas, among others. McFall threw for 482 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 538 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 531 yards and four touchdowns last season as a sophomore.
And then there is senior receiver Montrell Wade — a three-star Boston College commit — who has 65 receptions the past two seasons for 1,308 yards and 17 touchdowns, along with 64 tackles on defense as a junior.
There is also Zachaun Williams, a junior cornerback with offers from Arkansas, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, who had 38 tackles, five interceptions and 19 passes broken up last season.
“I’m really excited,” Williams said. “I can’t wait for it to start.”
There is also Ahstin Watkins, who can play multiple positions. He is an Alcorn State commit who came to the Lions from Chapel Hill in January after starting on offense and defense on the Bulldogs’ state semifinalist team last season.
And there is also senior Makavion Potts, who had 41 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns last season and 45 catches for 655 yards as a sophomore, and plenty more standout players for the Lions.
“We have to work hard 100 percent at every practice,” Potts said. “If we do that and all play as one, it should go well. We want to win district, go to the playoffs, go to state and win it all.”
The Lions, who went 6-5 last season, will scrimmage at Terrell on Aug. 19 before opening the regular season Aug. 26 at Marshall.
