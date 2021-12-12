The Tyler Lions return to the basketball court on Tuesday, hosting old rival Longview at the THS Gymnasium.
The Lions (9-5) and Lobos (7-7) are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Tyler lost to Southlake Carroll 70-37 on Saturday on the final day of the C.W. Jackson Lions Club Tournament in Cedar Hill.
Ashad Walker and Jamarcus Battee led the Lions with 10 points apiece. Others scoring for Tyler were Jabaria Harris (5), Marquette Martin (5), Tacorey Gilliam (4), Montrell Wade (2) and Kyron Key (1).
Carter Ruck led the Dragons (8-6) with 22 points while Christian O'Connor added 18.
On Friday, the Lions lost to Arlington Bowie 70-51.
Tyler coach Justin Johnson said his team "came out flat." He noted the competition is good for his team "seeing how we can handle adversity."
Key the Lions with 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Walker added 16 points.
Others scoring for the Lions were Gilliam (4), Wade (4), Battee (2) and Martin (2).
Tyson Matthews led Arlington Bowie with 21 points.