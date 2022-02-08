WHITEHOUSE — Tyler connected on nine 3-pointers to take a 59-43 win over Whitehouse on Tuesday night at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Keller Smith scored eight points in the opening quarter for Whitehouse, but Ahstin Watkins scored in the final seconds to tie the score at 12.
Derrick McFall connected from deep to open the second quarter for the Lions, who also got triples by Marquette Martin and Shakoven Brooks at the buzzer to lead 24-15 at halftime.
The third quarter was a scoring frenzy for the first five minutes as Tyler extended its lead to 39-26 with 3:17 on the clock. Neither team scored for more than two minutes until Whitehouse got a layup by DeCarlton Wilson and a basket by Dylan Acker in the final seconds to cut the score to 39-30.
Watkins scored seven quick points in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 46-32.
With the score at 46-35 after three Wilson free throws Tyler went on a 10-0 run to pull away for good.
Watkins and Brooks led the Lions with 10 points each. Kyron Key and Bryson Hill each had 9. Ashad Walker had 8 points and six assists. Other scorers were Martin (6), McFall (5), Montrell Wade (1) and Marquette Mosley (1). Mosley also had six assists.
Smith led Whitehouse with 16 points. Wilson had 13 points and seven assists. Jayden Brandon scored 10, and Ivan Lacy and Acker each added 2.
Tyler will play at Huntsville on Friday, and Whitehouse will host Nacogdoches. Tyler will close the regular season Feb. 15 at Nacogdoches.