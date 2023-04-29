Tyler Legacy sophomore Zion Smith is headed to the UIL State Track and Field Championships.
Smith placed second in the triple jump at the Class 6A Region II meet at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Smith had a distance of 39-08.5 to earn the silver medal.
The state meet is May 11-13 at the University Texas at Austin.
Smith placed sixth in the long jump with a distance of 18-05.25.
Smith also placed 14th in the prelims in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.97.
Jaida Sanders placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 5-4.
Cooper Moore placed sixth in the long jump with a jump of 22-6.5 and sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 45-11.25.
Camryn Rollins got injured in his preliminary race in the 110-meter hurdles.
Legacy’s girls finished 16th as a team. The Red Raiders finished in a tie for 32nd.