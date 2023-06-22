Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert was among the area softball players who earned all-state recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Association in Class 6A.
Eckert was named to the team in Class 6A.
Eckert went 19-6 with a 1.31 ERA with 279 strikeouts and 59 walks in 160.1 innings. Eckert also hit .311 with six RBIs, seven runs scored and seven stolen bases.
Bullard had two selections in Class 4A — Hadi Fults and Teagan Graul.
Fults hit .532 with 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 62 RBIs and 53 walks. As a pitcher, she was 21-4 with nine saves, a 0.98 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 134.2 innings.
Graul hit .395 with 49 hits, six home runs, 43 RBIs. She caught 236.1 innings.
Rains had four all-state selections in Class 3A — Lynzee Hague, Presley Kilgore, Cambree Oakes and Avery Songer.
Hague hit .504 with 40 stolen bases and 78 runs. Kilgore hit .440 with six home runs and six RBIs. Oakes hit .492 with 10 home runs and 68 RBIs. She was 33-7 in the circle, pitching every inning of ever game for Rains, posting a 1.41 ERA with 361 strikeouts. Songer hit .465 with 38 stolen bases and 74 runs.
Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins was selected in Class 2A. She hit .619 with 39 hits, 12 doubles, eight triples, three home runs, 44 RBIs, 42 runs and 26 stolen bases. As a pitcher, she was 20-3 with a 0.96 ERA with 199 strikeouts in 115.2 innings. She had three perfect games, five no-hitters and 12 shutouts.
Neches had four selections in Class 1A — Joely Jenkins, Rylee Jowell, Jessi Sumpter and Kacie Trimble. Slocum’s Lexi Bennett was also selected in Class 1A.
Jenkins hit .443. Sumpter went 15-4 with a 122 ERA with 192 strikeouts in 120 innings. Trimble hit .433.