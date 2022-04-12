Four Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed to compete at the college level on Tuesday morning inside Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Sam Eckert will swim at Columbia University. Volleyball players Kayda Kinch and Catherine Wise are going to Trevecca Nazarene University and Texas Wesleyan University, respectively. Tori Ransom will play basketball at North American University.
Eckert is a four-year varsity swimmer, an eight-time district champion, the 2022 district MVP, two-time first-team All-Region, two-time second-team all-state and advanced to the state meet a sa junior and senior. He was also an academic all-state selection. He holds school records in the 50 free, 100 free and is a part of the record-holding relay teams in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free.
“Sam is an exceptional student and athlete,” Legacy swim coach Jason Petty said. “He’s a talented, hard-working kid both in the classroom and the pool. That’s kind of the goal when you’re looking at an Ivy League school like that. He’s a great leader, and he was a big part of our success.”
Eckert said he wasn’t sure if he was going to swim in college, but he knew he would be attending somewhere with a focus on academics.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “This wasn’t originally in the plans. It just developed naturally. I think the setup of the conference is honestly a big thing. There’s much more of an emphasis in place on academics, so I’m not going to have swim consume my life in college. I’ll be able to focus on academics, while also competing in athletics.”
Eckert said he plans to major in computer science.
Kinch moved to Legacy for her senior year from Grass Valley, California. She will now head to Nashville for college.
“I’ve kind of always known about Nashville because my sister is a singer, and she’s actually recorded there a couple of times,” Kinch said. “They reached out to me, and I wanted to go see the campus, and I really loved it.”
Trevecca Nazarene is an NCAA Division II program in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart only got to coach Kinch for one year, but she made an immediate impact and was first-team all-district and academic all-district.
“There is not an athlete that I have coached that has dealt with more off the court during a season than Kayda did this year,” Winegeart said. “She still showed up every night, gave everything she had and was consistent every day in practice and when it was time to compete.”
Kinch said she wants to major in nursing.
Wise had multiple reasons she wanted to go to Texas Wesleyan, but one in particular that will resonate with Texans.
“First of all, Buc-ee’s is on the way,” Wise said. “The coach is really nice, and the campus is really pretty and small.”
Wise first first-team all-district as a a junior and second-team all-district as a senior and earned academic all-district both years.
“Catherine’s leadership and steady confidence will be sorely missed next season,” Winegeart said. “When she showed up every day, you knew the time of effort and enthusiasm you would get from her. She has been a joy to coach and watch grow during her high school career”
Wise said she wants to major in biology to be a dermatologist.
Ransom was originally committed to Westcliff University in Irvine, California, but ultimately decided to sign with North American University in Houston.
“It was a better fit for my family,” Ransom said. “They’re a new program, a newer school, just that underdog story really resonated with me. That was somewhere I wanted to take my talents and skills and help them build up.
“This has been a lifelong dream ever since I started playing basketball. For it to actually be coming true, I’m ecstatic.”
Ransom was an academic all-district and academic all-state selection.
“Tori is one of the hardest workers I have ever been around,” Legacy girls basketball coach Ross Barber said. “She will never back down from a challenge. She is also one of the most respectful young ladies I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She will bring heart, grit, determination and a winning attitude to the North American team.”
Ransom said she plans to be a business major.