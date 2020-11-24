Nick Knight, Tyler Legacy’s standout senior runner, placed 57th in the UIL Class 6A Cross Country Meet on Tuesday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Knight ran to a time of 16 minutes and 25.32 seconds.
Luke Lambert, of Wylie, captured first place with a time of 15:03.45, followed by Duncanville’s Martin David-Chavez (15:17.28) and El Paso Eastlake’s Israel David-Chavez (15:25.54).
Southlake Carroll won the team championship with 78 points, followed by El Paso Eastwood (84) and The Woodlands (99).
Class 5AJacksonville freshman Emily Martinez ran to a time of 18:35.10 during the girls meet on Monday. She placed 28th in the 5K race.
In the boys competition, Lufkin senior Adan Hernandez placed 29th with a clocking of 15:56.31, while sophomore teammate Kristopher Murphy was 65th (16:23.72).
Class 4ALongview Spring Hill’s Nick Bodenheimer led the East Texas runners by placing eighth overall. The junior ran to a time of 16:03.23.
In the team race, Kilgore placed fifth with Spring Hill and Palestine were 11th and 12th, respectively.
Ab Herrera (25, 16:40.80) and Austin Bain (26, 16:43.26) led the Kilgore squad. Other team members were: 75, Christopher May, 17:32.24; 86, Yamir Sanchez, 17:47.84; 89, Max Torres, 17:57.21; 103, Zachery Gutierrez, 18:19.67; and 110, Josue Rosas, 18:29.62.
Joining Bodenheimer on the Panthers’ team were: 18, Marshall Bodenheimer, 16:27.60; 94, Jaden Giddings, 18:03.95; 115, Caleb Hutcheson, 19:06.93; 117, Carson Barnhill, 19:11.23; 118, Zayne Decker, 19:57.74; and 122, Wyatt McFadin, 20:53.87.
Members of the Palestine team were: 55, Luis Rangel, 17:09.72; 60, Jalbert Sandoval, 17:13.83; 82, Michael Chaidez, 17:40.95; 105, Raul Ramirez, 18:25.34; 108, Luis Castillo, 18:28.01; 111, Gabriel Gante, 18:29.75; and 113, Garrett Bowden, 18:52.69.
Others competing from East Texas were: Athens (19, Micah Swann, 16:28.30; 71, Hardy Swann, 17:22.90); Bullard (33, Hayden Jeffus, 16:49.65); Hudson (34, Austin Ponder, 16:49.75); Tyler Cumberland Academy (74, Abel Solorio, 17:31.42) and Pittsburg (28, Jacob Berryhill, 16:44.80).
In the girls race, Canton’s Lexus Eudy ran to a time of 12:42.30 to place 25th. Teammate Graycee Wilson claimed 31st (12:49.84).
Others competing were: Bullard (39, Riley Roberts, 12:54.47); Tyler Cumberland (71, Adiam Michael, 13:26.28); Palestine (Emerith Hernandez (97, 13:50.41) and Texarkana Pleasant Grove (104, Emma Henard, 14:03.33).
Class 3A
The Eustace boys placed sixth with 140. Team members include: 11, Trenton Porte, 16:18.14; 31, Ryan Porte, 16:40.93; 54, Nathaniel Holland, 17:06.05; 74, Daniel Stout, 17:32.57; 79, Jackson Byrum, 17:36.29; 80, Cooper Reeve, 17:36.84; and 93, Joseph Hunter, 17:50.75.
Individuals were from Emory Rains (33, Benjamin Gudger, 16:45.96); Grand Saline (89, Grant Eden, 17:45.13) and White Oak (64, Nathan Green, 17:17.90).
In the girls, individuals competing included: Eustace (53, Madisen Kulsa, 13:10.62; 57, Paige Row, 13:13.89); Elkhart (72, Guinevere Young, 13:30.59).
Class 2A
North Hopkins’ Jonathan Hatley finished eight overall with a time of 16:45.54. Teammate Zack Shelton had a clocking of 18:42.59 to finish at No. 86.
Other individuals competing were: Alto (72, Forest Linseym, 18:30.00); Union Grove (33, Kole Burns, 17:39.34; 59, Preston Woodall, 18:11.73); LaPoynor (78, Caleb Solis, 18:37.21; 87, Matthew Drisekll, 18:45.00).
In team race, Tenaha was third with 110 points. Team members were: 12, Oscar Flores, 16:59.17; 17, Evan Plata, 17:07.02; 30, Irvin Barona, 17:35.01; 65, Misael Hernandez, 18:18.41; 71, Flores Eduardo, 18:29.17; 82, Adrian Lopez, 18:40.78; and 105, Alan Mosqueda, 19:23.28.
New Summerfield placed sixth with 156 points. The Hornets’ team included: 21, Ary Hernandez, 17:22.41; 29, Marco Uribe, 17:34.95; 37, Christian Hernandez, 17:43.45; 81, Jose Sanchez, 18:39.43; 100, Ramiro Mendoza, 19:14.93; 102, Bryan Zavala, 19:20.93; and 103, Eleazar Suarez, 19:20.99.
Girls individuals included: Cross Roads (36, Calista Turner, 13:28.73; 46, Cassity Turner, 13:41.47); Martin’s Mill (44, Mattie Burns, 13:38.76) and Mount Enterprise (56, Dede Davis, 13:51.16).
The Union Grove Lady Lions placed ninth with 227 points. Teams were: Macey Alston, 14:01.43; Gracie Stanford, 14:07.17; Sophie Pyle, 14:16.68; Ava Wightman, 14:25.11; Gracie Winn, 14:27.79; Jenna Scott,15:16.15; and Analeice Jones, 15:19.67.
New Summerfield finished 12th with 348 points. Lady Hornets were: Leslie Deanda, 14:21.60; Esmerelda Luna, 14:38.77; Evelyn Rangel, 15:38.11; Zuliemy Torres, 16:09.56; Selena Torres, 16:37.43; Abigail Hernandez, 17:07.26; Jasmin Vargas, 17:12.02.
Class 1A
Miller Grove, led by the first-place finish of junior Isaiah Billingsley, won the boys meet with 24 points. Billingsley’s gold-medal time was 15:22.33. Teammates Kobe Robertson (4, 15:49.61), Lance Verner Davis (7, 16:24.34) and Tanner Hensley (10, 16:40.72) were also in the top 10.
Other members of the championship squad were: Tanner Hensley; Riley Hasten; Kavan Smith; and Anthony Lester.
Wells’ Bishop Bailey ran to a time of 18:55.25 (77th).
The Miller Grove girls took the silver with 70 points in the 2-mile race. Team members are: Jorja Bessonett, Alaira Serrano, Jolee Fox, Jamilyn Hensley, Lauren Bullard and Kylee Saldana. Bessonett (4th), Serrano (6th) and Fox (7th) finished in the top 10.
Neches’ Kacie Kimbrough, who helped lead the Lady Tigers to the Class 1A state volleyball championship on Saturday in Garland, ran on Monday in the 1A meet, clocking in at a time of 14:00.23 for 48th. Yantis’ Bryleigh Hurley was 75th (14:25.64).
UIL State Cross Country Meet
Old Settler’s Park, Round Rock
Monday’s Results
Class 1A Boys (5K)
Team — 1, Miller Grove, 24; 2, Saltillo, 112; 3, Jayton, 120; 4, Ackerly Sands, 120; 5, Clyde Eula, 130; 6, Priddy, 160; 7, Knippa, 175; 8, Rankin, 189; 9, Spur, 200; 10, Fayetteville, 201; 11, Munday, 260; 12, San Perlita, 278.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Isaiah Billingsley, Miller Grove, 15:22.33; 2, Garrett Tarver, Saltillo, 15:40.80; 3, Brandon Passmann, Guthrie, 15:46.64; 4, Kobe Robertson, Miller Grove, 15:49.61; 5, Jorden Zarate, Spur, 16:14.11; 6, Tayte Cormier, Mertzon Irion County, 16:18.88; 7, Lance Verner Davis, Miller Grove, 16:24.34; 8, Pato Ponce, Paint Rock, 16:33.92; 9, Gunner Tarver, Saltillo, 16:37.31; 10, Tanner Hensley, Miller Grove, 16:40.72.
Class 1A Girls (2 miles)
Team — 1, Nazareth, 51; 2, Miller Grove, 70; 3, Imperial Buena Vista, 98; 4, Spur, 112; 5, Munday, 116; 6, Ackerly Sands, 121; 7, Saltillo, 197; 8, Roby, 231; 9, Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 237; 10, Priddy, 244; 11, Moulton, 244; 12, Tilden McMullen County, 331.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Taytum Goodman, Earth Springlake, 11:18.29; 2, Emma Kleman, Nazareth, 12:15.55; 3, Bailey Neal, Sulphur Bluff, 12:18.93; 4, Jorja Bessonett, Miller Grove, 12:20.28; 5, Daylee Chisum, Jayton, 12:37.56; 6, Alaira Serrano, Miller Grove, 12:53.72; 7, Jolee Fox, Miller Grove, 12:54.00; 8, Carlie Wilison, Munday, 12:54.38; 9, Sydney Partin, Priddy, 12:56.75. 10, Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City, 12:59.55.
Class 3A Boys (5K)
Team —1, Presidio, 65; 2, Valley View, 101; 3, Whitesboro, 103; 4, Lyle, 135; 5, Eustace, 140; 6, Tuscola Jim Ned, 173; 7, Tornillo, 178; 8, McGregor, 184; 9, San Antonio Greater Hearts Monte Vista North, 189; 10, Keene, 107; 11, Boling, 236; 12, Universal City Randolph, 270.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, William Boyce, Onalaska, 15:38.72; 2, Marco Rey, Presidio, 15:51.78; 3, Wyatt Hoover, Poth, 15:52.40; 4, Cooper Bryant, Keene, 15:55.80; 5, Emilio Rios, Presidio, 16:04.92; 6, Angel Torres, Tornillo, 16:06.03; 7, Crawford Kiser, Amarillo River Road, 16:06.14; 8, Osvaldo Melchor, Whitesboro, 16:06.21; 9, Eddie Dominguez, McGregor, 16:10.41; 10, Hayden Moussa, Ponder, 16:11.57.
Class 3A Girls (2 miles)
Team —1, Lago Vista, 67; 2, Holliday, 85; 3, San Antonio Cole, 98; 4, Lorena, 120; 5, McGregor, 126; 6, Yoakum, 153; 7, Whitesboro, 156; 8, Spearman, 192; 9, Pilot Point, 215; 10, Fairfield, 227; 11, Wall, 254; 12, Waskom, 269.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Yierra Flemings, Cameron Yoe, 11:48.49; 2, Finley Hunting, San Antonio Cole, 11:52.97; 3, Braylen Lusby, Spearman, 12:01.49; 4, Hannah Spears, Holliday,12:07.65; 5, Addison Sykora, Lorena, 12:14.86; 6, Makayla Pavelka, West, 12:18.01; 7, Sydney Hornbuckle, Redwater, 12:18.81; 8, Yvonne Legaretta, Friona, 12:19.90; 9, Tehya Lang, Callisburg, 12:20.25; 10, Alyssa Wray Lago Vista, 12:20.84.
Class 5A Boys (5K)
Team —1, Grapevine, 61; 2, Boerne Champion, 104; 3, Denton, 131; 4, Friendswood, 135; 5, Lucas Lovejoy, 138; 6, Amarillo Tascosa, 144; 7, Cedar Park, 145; 8, Frisco Reedy, 195; 9, Magnolia West, 220; 10, Prosper Rock Hill, 226; 11, McAllen, 221; 12, La Porte, 249.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Walker St. John, Grapevine, 14:42.20; 2, Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock, 14:44.21; 3, David Mora, Lubbock Monterey, 14:56.98; 4, Foster Wilfong, Boerne Champion, 14:58.89; 5, Jack Woods, Cedar Park, 15:05.33; 6, Blake Barnes, Prosper Rock Hill, 15:07.70; 7, Philip Metcalf, Austin LASA, 15:08.95; 8, Natnael Enright, Frisco Wakeland, 15:09.14; 9, Isaac McGill, Amarillo, 15:10.09; 10, Jackson Chichon, Mansfield Summit, 15:10.85.
Class 5A Girls (5K)
Team —1, Boerne Champion, 76; 2, Grapevine, 89; 3, Colleyville Heritage, 91; 4, Dripping Springs, 104; 5, Dallas Highland Park, 117; 6, Canyon Randall, 149; 7, Lucas Lovejoy, 153; 8, Georgetown, 154; 9, Frisco Wakeland, 229; 10, Amarillo, 287; 11, Austin LASA, 288; 12, College Station, 293; 13, Magnolia West, 313.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Isabel Conde De Frankenberg, Cedar Park, 17:10.65; 2, Cameron Fawcett, Dallas Highland Park, 17:29.01; 3, Anastacia Gonzales, Boerne Champion, 17:32.42; 4, Mckenzie Bailey, Georgetown, 17:32.66; 5, Colleen Stegmann, Frisco Reedy, 17:38.65; 6, Veronica Ambrosionek, Frisco Lone Star, 17:39.31; 7, Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage, 17:52.25 17:52.25; 8, Kailey Littlefield, Lucas Lovejoy, 17:52.78; 9, Kirstin Towle, Prosper Rock Hill, 17:54.49; 10, Kate Williams, Boerne Champion, 17:54.71.
Tuesday
Class 6A Boys (5K)
Team — 1, Southlake Carroll, 78; El Paso Eastwood, 84; 3, The Woodlands, 99; 4, Humble Atascocita, 113; 5, Coppell, 137; 6, Houston Strake Jesuit, 161; 7, Klein, 161; 8, San Antonio Johnson, 163; 9, Cypress Bridgeland, 183; 10, Katy Tompkins, 202; 11, Harlingen, 278; 12, Round Rock, 288.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Luke Lambert, Wylie, 15:03.45; 2, Martin David-Chavez, Duncanville, 15:17.28; 3, Israel David, El Paso Eastlake, 15:25.54; 4, Christopher Daniels, Klein, 15:29.38; 5, Antonio Florcruz, Southlake Carroll, 15:31.30; 6, Noah Haileab, Pearland Dawson, 15:32.19; 7, Taj Lee, San Antonio Johnson, 15:35.07; 8, Evan Caswell, Coppell, 15:35.18; 9, Kevin Sanchez, Austin Vandegrift, 15:35.88; 10, Randy Smith, Bridgeland, 15:39.64.
Class 6A Girls (5K)
Team — 1, Flower Mound, 75; 2, Southlake Carroll, 96; 3, The Woodlands, 108; 4, El Paso Franklin, 147; 5, Katy Cinco Ranch, 152; 6, Humble Kingwood, 157; 7, Klein, 177; 8, Klein Cain, 187; 9, Spring Branch Smithson Valley, 197; 10, Austin Vandegrift, 208; 11, League City Clear Falls, 248; 12, New Braunfels, 257.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Brynn Brown, Denton Guyer, 16:25.89; 2, Sophie Atkinson, Katy Cinco Ranch, 16:57.44; 3, Heidi Nielson, Katy Cinco Ranch, 17:38.13; 4, Aubrey O’Connell, Prosper, 17:53.81; 5, Amalie Mills, Spring Branch Smithson Valley, 17:59.22; 6, Kaylie Cox, Southlake Carroll, 18:00.50; 7, Natalie Cook, Lewisville Flower Mound, 18:05.94; 8, Ally Little, El Paso Franklin, 18:07.54; 9, Sara Scott, Spring Branch Smithson Valley, 18:07.90; 10, Natasja Beijen, The Woodlands,18:13.50.
Class 4A Boys (5K)
Team — 1, San Elizario, 57; 2, Melissa, 57; 3, Perryton, 110; 4, Andrews, 130; 5, Kilgore, 172; 6, Huffman Hargrave, 193; 7, Fredericksburg, 196; 8, Bandera, 199; 9, Salado, 202; 10, Hondo, 218; 11, Longview Spring Hill, 225; 12, Palestine, 241.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Judson Greer, Melissa, 14:51.85; 2, Edwin Gomez, San Elizario, 15:30.43; 3, Dilan Sanchez, San Elizario, 15:33.66; 4, Samuel Ashley, Canyon, 15:46.02; 5, Lucas Tauch, Melissa, 15:55.72; 6, Derrick Bible, Decatur, 16:00.96; 7, Christopher Moreno, San Elizario, 16:02.54; 8, Nick Bodenheimer, Longview Spring Hill, 16:03.23; 9, Kenny Bibb Anna, 16:14.09. 10, John Alex Speer, Robinson, 16:16.69.
Class 4A Girls (2 miles)
Team — 1, Canyon, 68; 2, Celina, 74; 3, Kaufman, 121; 4, Bandera, 142; 5, Waxahachie Life, 143; 6, Argyle, 162; 7, Decatur, 176; 8, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, 186; 9, Huffman Hargrave, 194; 10, Wimberley, 220; 11, Salado, 244; 12, Hudson, 282.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Adele Clarke, Celina, 11:31.04; 2, Emme Odonnell, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 11:35.55; 3, Abree Winfrey, Canyon, 11:45.83; 4, Taylor Grona, Fredericksburg, 11:47.05; 5, Abigail Bass, Melissa, 11:50.13; 6, Charzell Williams, Waxahachie Life, 11:57.91; 7, Jentry Lamirand, Decatur, 11:58.41; 8, Jetzibe Trevino, Huffman Hargrave, 12:09.03; 9, Breanna Stuart, Canyon, 12:13.33; 10, Jaci McGregor, Salado,12:16.25.
Class 2A Boys (5K)
Team — 1, Port Aransas, 53; 2, Poolville, 93; 3, Tenaha, 110; 4, Hamilton, 118; 5, Sundown, 128; 6, New Summerfield, 156; 7, Christoval, 191; 8, Douglass, 205; 9, Harper, 205; 10, Brackettville Brackett, 208; 11, McLeod, 236; 12, New Home, 254.
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Henry Fierro, Poolville, 15:57.68; 2, Abraham Morales, Brackettville Brackett, 16:11.06; 3, Mathew Moralez, Premont, 16:21.89; 4, Antonio Martinez, Louise,16:29.20; 5, Bailey Campbell, Holland, 16:32.81; 6, Paul Snow, Port Aransas, 16:37.46; 7, Caleb Lengefeld, Hamilton, 16:44.34; 8, Jonathan Hatley, North Hopkins, 16:45.54; 9, Tyler Seeley, New Deal, 16:49.03; 10, Kyler Spaeth, Port Aransas, 16:51.56.
Class 2A Girls (2 miles)
Team — 1, Sundown, 53; 2, Gruver, 72; 3, Lipan, 92; 4, Shiner, 113; 5, Christoval, 123; 6, San Saba, 143; 7, Mason, 152; 8, Seymour, 207; 9, Union Grove, 227; 10, Lindsay, 233; 11, Groveton, 266; 12, New Summerfield, 348.
Top 10 Individuals —
1, Kyla Kane, Wellington, 12:08.49; 2, Allison Hedrick, Lindsay, 12:22.48; 3, Allison Vaughn, Christoval, 12:34.42; 4, Brenna Butler, Gruver, 12:45.71; 5, Kadey Urbantke, Farwell, 12:46.96; 6, Brighton Adams, San Saba, 12:49.30; 7, Alexa Rodriguez, Sundown, 12:53.75; 8, Katelyn Hernandez, Sunray, 12:57.17; 9, Daisy Otwell, De Leon, 12:59.41; 10, Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 13:00.69.
