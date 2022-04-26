Luke Pearson signed to run cross country and track at the University of Texas at Dallas on Tuesday inside the Tyler Legacy High School Media Center.
“I absolutely love the atmosphere,” Pearson said. “I got to know the team a little bit, and I’ve been watching them. Their coach gave me a personal tour of the facility, and that truly meant a lot to me.”
The Legacy senior also does theatre, but said he is excited about the opportunity to run at the next level.
“The fact that I can continue this beyond high school is amazing,” Pearson said. “I really believe this has shaped me into the student as well as the athlete I am now. The fact I can keep going with that in my life is truly helpful to me.”
Pearson said he’s been “running my whole life,” but really began doing it competitively in high school.
“Luke has been part of our distance program for four years,” Legacy cross country coach Dennis Teuber said. “I had had the privilege of watching him grow as a runner and a person. Luke is one of the hardest working and most determined athletes I have coached. He has always put the team first and is an inspiration to every around him.”
Pearson has been on varsity the past two years and was a part of the 2020 district champion cross country team. He was a 2021 athletic-academic all-star. He is in the top six percent of his class academically.
Pearson said he plans to major in business administration.