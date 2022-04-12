You might say Lucas Grundy was in the zone on Tuesday.
Grundy, Tyler Legacy's fireballing pitcher, tossed a two-hit shutout in leading the Red Raiders to a 4-0 victory over North Mesquite in a District 10-6A baseball game at historic Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The junior held the Stallions hitless for 6 1/3 innings before back-to-back singles. Grundy then induced a flyout to centerfielder Preston Newberry and struck out the final batter for the win.
"Everything was really working for me," Grundy said. "I was hitting the zone and (teammates) made the plays in the field."
The victory moves the Red Raiders (10-11-1, 5-2), while Stallions drop to 4-11 and 0-6.
Grundy was in control and only two Stallions reached base prior to the seventh, both on errors. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
The Red Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the first as Luke Davis singled to right and came home on Walker Freeman's triple.
Davis put his team ahead 3-0 in the second inning as he singled in Mason Blake (hit by pitch) and Tyler Priest (singled to center).
Davis scored in the fourth as he walked, stole second, went to third on an errant throw by the catcher and scored on a wild pitch.
Freeman led the Red Raiders with two triples, while Davis had two singles. Newberry, Dakota McCaskill, Blake and Priest had singles for Legacy.
Blake was hit by a pitch twice and Cooper Moore once. Davis and Moore each had stolen bases.
Nick Garcia and Jeremiah Martinez had singles for North Mesquite.
It is a short week as the Red Raiders and Stallions as they are scheduled to play on Thursday in Mesquite. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Copeland Field.