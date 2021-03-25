When Tyler Legacy’s Kah’Lil Montague posted a video on Twitter of his 550-pound bench press on Feb. 24, it received nearly 15,000 views.
550 bench press!!!💪💪💪state here I come 😁 pic.twitter.com/HSkbZCKOqL— kahlil montague (@kahlil_montague) February 25, 2021
Montague has been displaying his strength all school year, first on the football field and now in the weight room.
Montague threw up 550 pounds on the bench again a couple of weeks later at the Division 1 Region 3 meet to set a regional record.
Proud of our @tylerlegacyPL guys for competing at Regionals‼️ I saw a lot of PR’s tonight but this 550 for @kahlil_montague was a Regional record monster lift! Great job to all our lifters and thanks to those @TylerLegacyFB guys that came out to support them! #GoRaiders #TLPride pic.twitter.com/241pMzrAvv— Joe Willis (@CoachJoeWillis) March 5, 2021
“He’s the first kid I’ve been around that this naturally strong,” Legacy powerlifting coach Alan Copeland said. “He doesn’t know, and we don’t know, how strong he truly is. It will be great on Saturday to see him competing against the top 12 superheavyweights in the state of Texas in Division 1.”
Montague is competing at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet Saturday in Abilene.
“It feels good to be able to have a chance to win something,” Montague said.
Montague has been dominating powerlifting meets all season, including the regional meet, where he added a squat of 620 pounds and a deadlift of 570 pounds. His qualifying total of 1,740 pounds ranks second behind the 1,770 of Cleburne’s Josh Rangel (750 squat, 420 bench, 600 deadlift).
765 on squat. The most I’ve ever done easy 💪💪💯 pic.twitter.com/ORGSNpB7xb— kahlil montague (@kahlil_montague) March 6, 2021
Montague said he still has plenty of room to grow and that he hasn’t put up his best lifts just yet.
“I feel like I could be in the 600s in everything,” Montague said. “I won region with my opener in squat. I can do way more than 620. Add that with my bench, and I’m going up in deadlift, oh my goodness.”
Copeland said he is ready to see Montague on the big stage.
“There’s no telling what he’s going to do when the pressure is on,” Copeland said. “Saying hey, you’ve got to pull this much to win and see what he has and see him give it his all.”
