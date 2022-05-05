Two Tyler Legacy High School football players signed to play at the next level on Thursday morning inside the football fieldhouse.
Jordan Ford will play for Garden City Community College, and Eithan Wallace is going to Lamar University as a preferred walk-on.
Both players came to Legacy during their high school careers. Ford played at Chapel Hill as a junior, while Wallace came over as a sophomore from John Tyler.
Ford finished his senior season with the Red Raiders with 95 tackles, four tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and a team-high seven interceptions.
“Jordan is a coach's dream player,” Legacy secondary coach Joshua Terrell said. “He accomplished a lot within just one year here. He came in and took over a leadership role that nobody wanted and made a big difference not only on defense but in every aspect of the game. Not many people are willing to take on the leadership role, but he embraced it, and I appreciate that. He's someone that every coach would love to have in their program. I'm proud of what he did on and off the field. I hope he continues to be the leader he is. I can't wait to watch him compete and lead at the next level.”
Ford said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to play college football at Garden said.
“It’s something new,” Ford said. “It’s different. It’s a chance for me to get way. I talk to the coaches every day, and we have a good relationship.”
Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said Ford going to Garden City will be good for both parties.
“First of all, they’re getting a fanatical defensive player who makes a lot of plays,” Willis said. “He’s very instinctive. Jordan is still growing. He’s going to get bigger and stronger and faster as he goes. Garden City is a great opportunity for him to go and continue his recruiting process. I think it’s really important to have those extra opportunities to get seen by other places. He knows that this is not his final destination. At some point, he’s going to go on to a four-year institution.”
Ford said he wants to pursue an education degree to become a coach and teacher.
Wallace has played on both sides of the line for the Red Raiders during his career, but moved primarily to offense as a senior. He did record two tackles and had a quarterback pressure on defense. On offense, he graded out at 94 percent with 30 knockdowns.
“Lamar is getting a very versatile player,” Willis said. “Talking to the coaches, they felt like they had a player that could come in and help them on the offensive line and even more so help them with snapping duties.”
Wallace said he gravitated to Lamar after attending the Cardinals’ camp last summer in Lindale.
“Eithan is a one-of-a-kind student and athlete,” Legacy co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alan Copeland said. “He loves the game of football and works hard to help others while pushing himself. He made tremendous progress these last two years. He played on both the offense and defensive line, where he was tough and carried the edge needed to fight in the trenches. I'm proud of the young man he has grown to become and have been honored to work with him. I look forward to watching Eithan chase his dream and excel at the next level.”
Wallace, who dislocated his knee as a junior, knows it won’t be easy being a walk-on at the next level, but he said he’s up for the challenge.
“I know I will have to work a lot harder,” he said. “I’m an athletic big man, so I feel like that can help the team a lot.”
Wallace said he plans to major in industrial engineering.