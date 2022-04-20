Tyler Legacy junior Jacob Cole captured a bronze medal at regionals, earning a state golf tournament berth.
Cole, who fired a final round of 2-under 70, tied for second in the medalist race and won a playoff to capture one of the three state bids from the Class 6A Region II Tournament held at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.
Braden Bare of Waco Midway won medalist honors with an even-par 144 (74-70), followed by Cameron Beck of Mansfield (74-73—147). Cole (77-70—147) placed third, gaining the second medalist bid to state.
Cole tied with Bare for the best score of the second round, 2-under 70.
Bare has signed with UTSA and Beck with UT Arlington.
Red Raider teammate and sophomore Braden Bergman (78-72—150) just missed a playoff for the third medalist berth, falling in the second hole of a playoff to Daniel Moon (75-75—150). Bergman tied for 10th place. Moon has signed with Sam Houston State.
Tyler Legacy had the second best team score on Tuesday, falling four strokes short of a possible state golf tournament bid.
The Red Raiders had a 36-hole total of 608 (311-297) to place fifth.
“It was very exciting,” Tyler Legacy coach David McElveen said. “It came down to the last pairings to decide who was going (to state tournament). We missed by 4 shots and Braden Bergman was in a playoff to go also but lost on the second hole.”
The Woodlands won the regional with a score of 590, including a second-round best score of 287. The Highlanders had a first round score of 303.
Qualifying for the state tournament with The Woodlands were Mansfield (303-300—603) and The Woodlands College Park (302-302—604).
The top three teams and the top three golfers who finish in the top 10 and are not on the top three teams also advance to state.
Waco Midway (308-297—605) was fourth, followed by Tyler Legacy in fifth.
Joining Cole and Bergman on the Red Raiders team were junior CJ McConnell (T20, 79-75—154), senior Jacob Feliciano (78-80—158) and junior Will Gillen (78-81—159).
Tyler Legacy’s Dylan Clanton, a sophomore, competed as a medalist.
The Class 6A State Tournament is scheduled for May 9-10 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament
April 18-19
Bear Ridge Golf Club, Waco
Team — 1, The Woodlands, 303-287—590; 2, Mansfield, 303-300—603; 3, The Woodlands College Park, 302-302—604; 4, Waco Midway, 308-297—615; 5, Tyler Legacy, 311-297—608; 6, Klein Cain Purple, 308-317—625; 7, Cypress Ranch, 331-304—635; 8, Rockwall-Heath, 319-328—647; 9, Garland Sachse, 323-326—649; 10, Cypress Woods, 322-328—650; 11, Belton, 321-332—653; 12, Bryan 323-341—664; 13, Klein Cain Silver, 336-331—667; 14, Abilene Wylie, 347-342—689; 15, Spring, 420-427—847; 16, Aldine Davis, 431-422—853.
Top 10 & Tie Individuals — 1, Brayden Bare, Waco Midway, 74-70—144; 2, Cameron Beck, Mansfield, 74-73—147; 3, Jacob Cole, Tyler Legacy, 77-70; 4, Zach Morvant, The Woodlands, 73-74—147; 5, (tie) Tate Littman, Mansfield, 73-75—148; Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands, 76-72—148; Bowen Ballis, The Woodlands College Park, 76-72—148; Will Jordan, The Woodlands, 78-70—148; 9, Daniel Zou, The Woodlands, 76-73—149; 10, (tie) Daniel Moon, Temple, 75-75—150; Braden Bergman, Tyler Legacy, 78-72—150; Jake Lile, The Woodlands, 78-72—150.
